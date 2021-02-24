What’s the title of Marvel’s next Spider-Man film? Don’t ask Tom Holland or Zendaya

“Spider-Man” stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon spun a web of lies this week while teasing the title of their next Marvel film — which was finally announced for real Wednesday.

As fans eagerly awaited new details about the upcoming third installment in the superhero franchise, cast members trolled them on social media with various fake names piggybacking on those of the first two films: “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

On Instagram and Twitter, Emmy winner Zendaya jokingly disclosed that the highly anticipated sequel would be called “Spider-Man: Home Slice.” Meanwhile, Holland and Batalon’s faux entries were the “E.T."-inspired “Spider-Man: Phone Home” and “Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker,” respectively.

So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. So proud of this one...FOS is back! pic.twitter.com/gJJtUr1OFp — Zendaya (@Zendaya) February 24, 2021

The official title — later revealed by Sony Pictures — is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The studio released a cheeky video Wednesday morning in which Holland, Zendaya and Batalon lamented being fed false information by their employers to avoid spoilers.

Advertisement

“Name one thing I’ve actually spoiled,” a frustrated Holland — who has earned a reputation over the years for spilling the beans — says in the clip.

“The last movie title,” Zendaya replies, before the camera zooms in on a white board bearing the actual name of the latest installment.

Jokes aside, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker (Holland), MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Batalon) also unveiled a series of stills from the film, which will swing into theaters later this year. Not to be out-trolled, a band of clever Marvel enthusiasts got in on the fun by pitching their own working titles for the project.

Among the most popular ideas were “Spider-Man: Home Depot” and “Spider-Man: The Third,” adopting the ogre-green font of 2007’s “Shrek the Third.” One person opted to bring back the simple but effective “Spider-Man 3" starring original web-slinger Tobey Maguire.

Advertisement

And multiple Twitter users couldn’t help but merge two of their favorite Marvel properties: Sony’s “Spider-Man” saga and the hit Disney+ series “WandaVision.” A fan-made poster for “Spider-Man: One More Sleep Until WandaVision Episode 8" has racked up more than 800 likes on the platform.

Before Sony’s big reveal Wednesday, many speculated that Holland would be the one to announce the real title while appearing on Tuesday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Needless to say, he didn’t. But he did debunk rumors about potential appearances from previous “Spider-Man” stars Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

“It would be amazing if they were [in the film] because they haven’t told me that yet,” Holland told Fallon. “I am Spider-Man, and I’ve read the script from beginning to the end, so it’ll be a miracle if they could have kept that from me. But at the moment, there is no cameo from the two boys.”

Advertisement

See more tweets about the forthcoming “Spider-Man” sequel below.

The first official look at whatever the third ‘SPIDER-MAN’ movie is called. pic.twitter.com/VHHrW2WG7H — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 23, 2021

Zendaya, Tom and Jacob really woke up and chose violence #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/Jtkn1NDBGv — giuls ◟̽◞̽ (@Giuls2828) February 24, 2021

Guys Guys Kevin Feige Sent me THE REAL Spider-Man 3 Title/Logo look pic.twitter.com/WwuzG3NMlm — Dan W (@Nightwing2xxy) February 24, 2021

Regardless... this is OUR Spider-Man 3 title: pic.twitter.com/BcE58o69iI — AGBO (@AGBOfilms) February 24, 2021

SPIDER-MAN 3 TITLE REVEALED pic.twitter.com/bRwrKLc1KN — alias - WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) February 24, 2021

'Spider-Man: Shattered Homes' swings into theaters on December 17th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/j42Zx0CxBB — Sony ➐ (@DriiftyHayk) February 24, 2021

New Spider-Man film is looking class pic.twitter.com/phqZulNq89 — Warren (@WarrenGenders) February 24, 2021

new spiderman 3 title just dropped pic.twitter.com/QZp36z6RwD — Chip Zdarsky (@zdarsky) February 24, 2021

Here we go Sony has officially revealed the title for Spider-Man 3 pic.twitter.com/kBEcIdkslq — Will (@WilliamD1123) February 23, 2021

BREAKING: ‘SPIDER-MAN 3’ has officially revealed its title! pic.twitter.com/E7sqwWm8EA — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) February 23, 2021

Okay this time we got the REAL 'Spider-Man 3' title! pic.twitter.com/vZptFPGVJv — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 23, 2021