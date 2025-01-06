Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly engaged amid those Golden Globes rumors

“Spider-Man” co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly engaged, after more than three years of dating.

It seems Zendaya and Tom Holland are gearing up to to web-sling down the aisle and into married life.

The “Spider-Man” co-stars are reportedly engaged after more than three years of dating. TMZ reported Monday that Holland proposed to the “Challengers” and “Dune: Part Two” star during the holidays in a “very intimate setting in one of Zendaya’s family homes.”

Representatives for the actors didn’t respond immediately to The Times’ requests for confirmation Sunday night and Monday.

News of the reported engagement broke mere hours after Zendaya turned heads at 2025 Golden Globes, where she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger, according to Times columnist Amy Kaufman. The ring in question was not mentioned in a press release from Bulgari that detailed Zendaya’s other red carpet bling.

When Kaufman asked, “Are you engaged?,” Zendaya flashed her ring, smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders.

Sunday’s awards ceremony wasn’t the first time Zendaya addressed engagement rumors. In September 2023, the Emmy-winning “Euphoria” star shut down rumors after sparking social media speculation. In a since-expired Instagram selfie, she was seen showing off a black Golden State Warriors hat and a pearl ring on her left hand.

She explained at the time in an Instagram story that the rumors had her feeling like “I can’t post anything, you guys.”

“I posted it for my hat. Not for the ring on my right finger, you guys,” she said and laughed in the video that circulated on X and Instagram. “Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the news? What?”

The actors, both 28, first shared the screen in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Holland starred as the titular Marvel hero and Zendaya as his classmate Michelle “MJ” Jones. Though they started off as platonic partners onscreen, offscreen their chemistry was palpable. Remember that signature episode of “Lip Sync Battle”?

A year after the movie premiered, she told Variety that she and Holland were simply friends.

In the 2019 sequel, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” things start getting serious between Holland’s hero and Zendaya’s “MJ,” and they shared their first onscreen kiss.

Years later, that spark finally manifested offscreen as the co-stars were first spotted kissing in public in July 2021, months before the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

They made their relationship red carpet official at the blockbuster’s London premiere on December 2021. Since then, Tomdaya has made appearances at numerous red carpet events, basketball games and Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour.

In August 2023, Zendaya told Elle why she prefers to keep her relationship with the “Uncharted” star private — save for the occasional Instagram post.

“I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love,” she said. “But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist.”

Holland is set to swing back into theaters in 2026 for the fourth installment of his “Spider-Man” series, though it’s unclear whether his reported fiancée will return as MJ.

Former Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.