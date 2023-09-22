Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Zendaya shuts down Tom Holland engagement rumors: ‘That’s how I would drop the news? What?’

Zendaya, in a big gray blazer, smiles at Tom Holland, who stands close in a black leather jacket in front of a posh staircase
Zendaya debunked rumors she was engaged to Tom Holland with a touch of disbelief that people would come up with that idea in the first place.
(Joel C Ryan / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

No, Zendaya and Tom Holland are not headed down the aisle yet. Just ask the “Euphoria” star.

The Emmy-winning actor shut down speculation that she and boyfriend Holland had gotten engaged after a recent Instagram selfie showing off a black Golden State Warriors hat and a pearl ring on her right hand sent social media fans into a frenzy. She said in a since-expired Instagram story that the rumors had her feeling like, “I can’t post anything, you guys.”

“I posted it for my hat. Not for the ring on my right finger, you guys” she said and laughed in the video that recirculated on X and Instagram. “Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the news? What?”

Zendaya, wearing a spider-web dress, smiles at Tom Holland, wearing a black suit.

Movies

Zendaya and Tom Holland are the internet’s favorite couple. Here’s a ‘Tomdaya’ timeline

‘Spider-Man’ co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are a couple in real life — much to the internet’s delight. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

July 24, 2023

Advertisement

Doubling down on the non-engagement, Zendaya shared the uncropped selfie to her Instagram story. “Let me just put the full body back so y’all can relax lmao,” she captioned a since-expired Instagram picture. Eagle-eyed Zendaya and Holland fans noticed that the hat selfie was not the first time the “Dune” star was spotted wearing the pearl accessory.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-stars, both 27, were first spotted kissing in public in July 2021. Since then, the couple — known as “Tomdaya” — have been seen at red carpet events, basketball games and most recently, Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour.

Before dispelling engagement rumors this week, Zendaya slammed social media fans last year for spreading a fake Instagram post made to look like a pregnancy announcement.

Zendaya, wearing a spider-web dress, smiles at Tom Holland, wearing a black suit.

Entertainment & Arts

Zendaya explains why she keeps Tom Holland relationship private, how she navigates being in the public eye

Zendaya has opened up about keeping her relationship with Tom Holland private without going into hiding — because ‘that’s not fun, either.’

Aug. 23, 2023

“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” she said on her real Instagram. “Just making stuff up for no reason...weekly.”

Zendaya told Elle in August why she prefers to keep her relationship with the “Uncharted” star private — save for the occasional Instagram post.

Advertisement

“I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love,” she said. “But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist.”

Entertainment & ArtsMoviesRelationships
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement