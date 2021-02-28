Daniel Kaluuya is the fifth Black supporting actor Golden Globe winner

Daniel Kaluuya became the fifth Black performer to win a Golden Globe for supporting actor as Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton in Shaka King’s historical drama “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

The film, which counts “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler among its producers and is currently streaming on HBO Max, charts the events leading up to Hampton’s assassination and the involvement of FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield). Kaluuya earned the blessing of Hampton’s fiancée and son in playing the role.

Technical difficulties, which persisted throughout the ceremony, nearly prevented the actor from making his acceptance speech, but he was eventually heard. “I gave everything,” Kaluuya said of his role. “And I couldn’t give it to a more noble man, than chairman Fred Hampton. I hope generations after this can see how brilliantly he thought, how brilliantly he spoke and how brilliantly he loved.”

In the supporting actor category, Kaluuya beat out Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7"), Jared Leto (“The Little Things”), Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”) and Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night In Miami”) for the recognition. Odom was also nominated in the original song category for co-writing and performing “Speak Now” on the “One Night in Miami” soundtrack.

Advertisement

The previous Black winners are Louis Gossett Jr. in 1982’s “An Officer and a Gentleman,” Denzel Washington in 1989’s “Glory,” Eddie Murphy in 2006’s “Dreamgirls” and Mahershala Ali in 2018’s “Green Book.”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., the 87-member organization which votes for the Golden Globe Awards, has faced widespread criticism this year in the wake of a Times investigation into ethical lapses. Among the investigation’s findings was the fact the group has no Black members. The fallout included an organized Time’s Up social media protest urging the HFPA: “cosmetic change is not enough.”

Kaluuya was previously nominated for a Golden Globe for 2017’s “Get Out,” a role which also earned him an Oscar nomination. At the Globes he competed in the category of lead actor in a comedy/musical, and is one of only nine Black men ever nominated in that category. This year, the lead actor in a comedy/musical category does not have any Black nominees.