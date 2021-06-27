‘F9’ puts a charge back into movie theaters with $70-million opening
In the biggest sign yet that life is left in movie theaters, “F9" sped to a box office take of $70 million in its first weekend, the biggest pandemic-era opening for a film, according to studio estimates Sunday.
The ninth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise opened only in theaters, eschewing the hybrid streaming releases of several of the year’s films, and had the widest release of any movie since the start of the coronavirus crisis.
The domestic total for Universal Pictures’ “F9” topped the previous pandemic best of $48.4 million for “A Quiet Place Part II” four weeks ago. It was the biggest opening of any film since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019.
“F9" star Vin Diesel, director Justin Lin, a returning Sung Kang and more stars on the “Fast & Furious’ family reunion and what’s next for the franchise.
This weekend, “A Quiet Place Part II” came in a very distant second with $6.2 million. But it has now earned $136.4 million since its release. “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” brought in $4.88 million in the third spot.
Following are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included.
1. “F9,” $70 million
2. “A Quiet Place Part II,” $6.2 million
3. “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” $4.88 million
4. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” $4.85 million
5. “Cruella,” $3.7 million
6. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” $2.9 million
7. “In the Heights,” $2.2 million
8. “Spirit Untamed,” $591,917
9. “12 Mighty Orphans,” $560,000
10. “Nobody,” $229,000
