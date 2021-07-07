Robert Downey Sr., actor and filmmaker, dies at 85 after battle with Parkinson’s

Robert Downey Sr., a director and actor known for roles in “To Live and Die in L.A.” and “Boogie Nights,” died Tuesday evening at age 85.

His son, “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr., confirmed his death Wednesday morning with a heartfelt Instagram tribute to the “maverick filmmaker,” who helmed several projects. Among them were his 1964 feature directorial debut, “Babo 73,” as well as “Putney Swope,” “Too Much Sun” and a few episodes of “The Twilight Zone.”

“Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s [disease],” Downey Jr. wrote on social media.

“He ... remained remarkably optimistic throughout [his illness]. According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years.”

Downey Jr.'s statement also included condolences to his stepmother Rosemary Rogers-Downey, whom he hailed as a “saint.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” he said.