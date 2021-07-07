Advertisement
Share
Movies

Robert Downey Sr., actor and filmmaker, dies at 85 after battle with Parkinson’s

Robert Downey Jr. points out something to his smiling father, standing next to him
Actor Robert Downey Jr., left, and father, Robert Downey Sr., arrive at a 2008 event for Time magazine in New York.
(Evan Agostini / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Robert Downey Sr., a director and actor known for roles in “To Live and Die in L.A.” and “Boogie Nights,” died Tuesday evening at age 85.

His son, “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr., confirmed his death Wednesday morning with a heartfelt Instagram tribute to the “maverick filmmaker,” who helmed several projects. Among them were his 1964 feature directorial debut, “Babo 73,” as well as “Putney Swope,” “Too Much Sun” and a few episodes of “The Twilight Zone.”

“Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s [disease],” Downey Jr. wrote on social media.

“He ... remained remarkably optimistic throughout [his illness]. According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years.”

Advertisement

Downey Jr.'s statement also included condolences to his stepmother Rosemary Rogers-Downey, whom he hailed as a “saint.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” he said.

MoviesObituaries
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement