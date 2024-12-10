He could do this all day: Chris Evans reportedly returning to MCU in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

“Captain America” star Chris Evans is rumored to be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an unspecified role in the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday.”

The Wrap first reported that the “Captain America” star would be joining the cast and “involved in some capacity, but the extent and exact nature of his role is unknown.” Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline also confirmed Evans’ MCU comeback but were scant on details.

Representatives for Evans and Marvel Studios did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

So it remains unclear if Evans, who starred as Captain America Steve Rogers and made brief appearances as that character in several MCU films, will reprise that role or take on a new one in “Avengers: Doomsday,” due in theaters in May 2026.

The Oscar-winning Downey, who famously launched the blockbuster MCU when he first starred as billionaire playboy Tony Stark in the 2008 comic-book adaptation “Iron Man,” concluded his run as the lead Avenger when he heroically sacrificed himself to save the universe in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” Downey is set to break with that onscreen persona in “Avengers: Doomsday” to take on the role of the villainous Dr. Victor von Doom, a.k.a. “Doctor Doom.” The character, who originated in Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” comic books, is said to be a Tony Stark variant in the upcoming film, according to the Wrap.

“Fantastic Four” story lines seem like they could intersect, or at least be queued up, again in “Avengers: Doomsday,” which will likely contend with several multiverses and timelines.

Evans’ Cap, who survived Thanos’ existence-ending snap and its ramifications in “Infinity War” and “Endgame,” concluded his run five years ago by allowing his super-soldier body to finally grow old. He also passed his iconic shield to Anthony Mackie’s Falcon ahead of the next phase of Marvel films and TV series, most notably Disney+’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

While concluding his lengthy run as Captain America, Evans didn’t remain off the big screen for long. The “Knives Out” and “Lightyear” star most recently starred in the Christmas adventure-comedy “Red One” and made a memorable cameo in last summer’s “Deadpool & Wolverine,” in which he reprised his early 2000s role of Human Torch Johnny Storm from the woebegone “Fantastic Four” franchise (albeit briefly).

Marvel is again rebooting the former 20th Century Fox property that it acquired when it purchased Fox in 2019, with a cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Natasha Lyonne and Julia Garner. Several of those actors are also expected to appear in “Avengers: Doomsday.”

In July, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige returned to San Diego Comic-Con to tout the studio’s upcoming projects and the next phase of the MCU. Feige confirmed Downey’s return and the studio, which is owned by Disney, also set the return of directors Anthony and Joe Russo for the fifth “Avengers” title. The Russo brothers previously helmed “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014), “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Endgame.”

According to Variety, the duo will also direct the “Doomsday” follow-up, “Avengers: Secret Wars,” which is slated for 2027, and have suggested that the two-part story will conclude the Multiverse Saga of the MCU.

Times staff writer Tracy Brown contributed to this report.