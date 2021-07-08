See the magical, rhythmic vibe of Disney’s ‘Encanto’ come to life in new trailer

This one works like a charm.

There’s a teaser trailer out for “Encanto,” the upcoming movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios featuring songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and like its name promises, the magic is strong with this one.

The feature film is, according to the studio, a story about “an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.”

One family member is incredibly strong, another can heal, and one little guy has a way with animals — wild animals. The dance animation is eye-catching and little bits are comfortably familiar: À la Mrs. Potts from Disney’s 1991 “Beauty and the Beast,” the coffee pot dances and pours itself. À la Hiccup in Dreamworks’ 2010 “How to Train Your Dragon,” protagonist Mirabel is alone in her home, unlike everyone else and simply misunderstood.

Stephanie Beatriz of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” plays 15-year-old Mirabel, the ordinary girl who’s trying to work out her place in this magical family. Her credits also include the film version of “In the Heights,” based on Miranda’s play of the same name.

“I’m Colombian on my father’s side, and playing this role fills me with immense pride,” Beatriz said in Thursday’s press release. “As a Disney kid, I’d burn through my VHS tapes and adored every single magical story that the world of Disney introduced me to. I learned in those that stories that anything is possible, especially if you believe in magic and the goodness rooted deep inside us all.”

“Encanto” is directed by Jared Bush (“Zootopia”), Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and first-timer Charise Castro Smith and was written by Bush (“Moana”), Smith (“Sweetbitter”) and Miranda (“Hamilton”).

Miranda gave a shout-out Thursday to Carlos Vives, who performs the movie’s theme song, “Colombia, Mi Encanto.”

“Welcome to La Casa Madrigal! Welcome to the #Encanto!,” Mirdanda tweeted. "(Yes that’s @carlosvives on the track! (!!!)). Can’t wait for you to meet the whole family this November!”

“Encanto” is set to open in theaters Nov. 24.