Advertisement
Share
Movies

This may not surprise you: Michaela Coel is in ‘Black Panther’ sequel, maybe as Storm

A closeup of a woman in a floral shirt
Michaela Coel has joined the cast of the “Black Panther” sequel.
(Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)
By Danielle Broadway
Share

“I May Destroy You” star Michaela Coel will reportedly be a part of Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther.”

It’s a coup for the 33-year-old performer, whose HBO series snagged nine Emmy nominations this month, including a nod for outstanding limited or anthology series as well as acting, writing and directing nominations for Coel.

While filming began a month ago at Georgia’s Pinewood Studios, with Ryan Coogler directing, no specific character announcements on who Coel will play have been made by Marvel or the production team. The casting news came exclusively Wednesday via Variety.

Even so, fans have plenty of ideas of their own, most of them leading to the “X-Men” character Storm.

Marvel Studios' What If...? - Official Trailer (2021)

Television

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ trailer reveals Chadwick Boseman in final T’Challa performance

Marvel’s first trailer for upcoming Disney+ series ‘What If...?’ captures Chadwick Boseman’s final performance as his ‘Black Panther’ character T’Challa.

Advertisement

Known for her mutant power to manipulate weather patterns, Storm, a.k.a. Ororo Munroe, was briefly married to T’Challa (the Black Panther) in the Marvel comics.

Storm and T’Challa — portrayed in “Black Panther” by the late Chadwick Boseman — have history going back to their childhoods, but their wedding in Wakanda solidified Storm’s connection to the kingdom of Wakanda. However, her origin story in Disney‘s Marvel Cinematic Universe is unknown.

Fans have many reasons to suspect that Coel will portray Storm, and they’ve taken to Twitter to show their support.

The @EternalsTalks account posted, “I know Emmy nominee Michaela Coel just got cast for Black Panther Wakanda Forever. She would be the perfect Storm.”
A woman and a man with their swords drawn

Television

The ‘Loki’ finale reveals its talkative villain. Here’s his comic book backstory

Loki and Sylvie come face to face with He Who Remains in the season finale. Here’s his comic book backstory — and what it could mean for the MCU.

“I want mutants in the MCU so bad ... She’d make a STUNNING Storm,” tweeted @Bat_raph, including a pleading-face emoji.

With the multiverse in the Disney MCU becoming more complex, many believe that audiences will see mutants in it sooner rather than later.

“Seeing all the timelines branch in ‘Loki’ has given me hope that somewhere out there is an X-men universe where Storm finally gets the screen time she deserves,” tweeted @mharris844.

Advertisement

Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Letitia Wright are among the “Black Panther” veterans expected to return in the sequel. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is set for release in the U.S. on July 8, 2022.

A woman standing on a street in front of buildings

Television

‘I May Destroy You’ earns nine Emmy nominations after Golden Globes snub

Overlooked by the Golden Globes, Michaela Coel’s widely acclaimed limited series gets its first Emmy laurels, more than a year after its premiere.

MoviesTelevision
Danielle Broadway

Danielle Broadway is a writer and editor working as an Entertainment and Arts intern for the Los Angeles Times. She has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in English from Cal State Long Beach and has bylines in LA Weekly, Cosmopolitan, Byrdie, Black Girl Nerds and more. She’s an activist and nerd that is proud to represent the Black excellence in her family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement