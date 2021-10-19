Advertisement
Share
Movies

Marvel wanted to keep Harry Styles’ ‘Eternals’ role a secret. Too late

A man smiling in a yellow plaid jacket and purple boa
Pop musician Harry Styles attends the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision/Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Warning: This story contains major spoilers for Marvel’s “Eternals,” which is out Nov. 5.

Harry Styles has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Or rather, Marvel has joined the Harry Styles Cinematic Universe as the singer continues to build up his acting résumé.

After more than a year of industry rumblings and rampant fan theories, a post-credits scene at the world premiere screening of Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals” in Hollywood confirmed Monday that Styles has become a Marvel superhero as Eros, brother of Thanos.

Thanos is, of course, Josh Brolin’s omnipotent supervillain who “snaps” half the world’s population into oblivion at the climactic conclusion of 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Advertisement
**SNEAKS FOR FALL 2021 DO NOT USE PRIOR 8/29/21: LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 16: Portrait of actors Kumail Nanjiani and Awkwafina (Nora Lum) at Beverly Hilton on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Movies

‘Shang Chi’s’ Awkwafina and ‘Eternals’ star Kumail Nanjiani trade notes on their MCU debuts

Awkwafina (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) and Kumail Nanjiani (“The Eternals”) on shifting tides of Asian American representation in Hollywood and their fall MCU debuts.

In the Marvel comics, Eros — also known as Starfox — is positioned as an anti-Thanos figure, known for his carefree personality and romantic charm. Eros, who, like Styles, possesses psychic powers capable of manipulating people’s emotions, is also a member of the Eternals, a coalition of cosmic beings tasked with preventing the demise of humanity.

During the major post-credits reveal Monday night, audience members shrieked upon seeing Styles’ face on the big screen at the Dolby Theatre.

The former One Direction heartthrob launched his acting career in 2017 with Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk.” Up next, he’s set to star in Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” opposite Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and “Eternals” cast mate Gemma Chan. Also in the pipeline for Styles is Michael Grandage’s “My Policeman,” co-starring Emmy-winning “Crown” actor Emma Corrin.

Rumors of the “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker’s foray into the MCU date back to a cryptic September 2020 tweet from freelance film writer Kris Tapley about a “Marvel movie no one knows” Styles is in.

Simu Liu is the title hero in Marvel Studios' in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

Movies

The MCU gets busy: ‘Eternals’ trailer drops, ‘Shang-Chi’ star battles trolls and more

‘The Eternals’ trailer drops, Kevin Feige talks whitewashing and the star of ‘Shang-Chi’ battles trolls as the Marvel Cinematic Universe springs to life

In August, “Eternals” star Kit Harington carefully fielded a barrage of questions from “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon regarding Styles’ rumored role in the highly anticipated tentpole.

“I have no idea,” Harington said when asked point blank by Fallon whether Styles appears in the movie. “Unless I’ve been recast and he’s playing my part — not a clue.”

But Fallon wasn’t convinced.

“So you didn’t run into him or anything?” the comedian pressed. “You guys did scenes separately?”

“I — ooh,” Harington said, laughing. “No comment. ... I hear he’s a great guy. ... Lovely chap, I think. I don’t know. I’ve never met the guy.”

Marvel’s “Eternals,” directed by Oscar winner Zhao (“Nomadland”) and featuring Grammy winner Styles, hits theaters Nov. 5.

Movies
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement