Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Fans knock Harry Styles’ new cut, including Swifties who think his hair inspired her song

Harry Styles in front of a step-and-repeat backdrop reading "tiff" in dark green suit with leafy adornment
Fans are mourning the loss of Harry Styles’ infamous curly locks after he debuted his new buzz cut at a U2 concert.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Malia Mendez
Share

Harry Styles has traded his infamous curly locks for a buzz cut that’s dizzying fans.

Styles debuted his new look at U2’s Las Vegas Sphere concert, which he attended with rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell. They have been linked since they were spotted holding hands in London in June.

A split image of Harry Styles posing in a green suit and Taylor Russell posing in a sleeveless black dress

Movies

What to know about Taylor Russell, acclaimed actor rumored to be dating Harry Styles

Taylor Russell is an actor acclaimed for her work in ‘Bones and All’ and ‘Waves.’ She’s also rumored to be dating Harry Styles.

July 24, 2023

In the footage released by TMZ, the couple bops along to the U2 set, with Styles’ arm around Russell.

On social media, fans are buzzing about Styles’ buzz cut in the video. And that includes Swifties, who are mourning the loss of the hair rumored to have inspired Taylor Swift’s 2014 single “Style,” just weeks after the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on day two of the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Company Town

Taylor Swift sets single-day streaming record on Spotify thanks to re-recorded ‘1989’

“Taylor’s Version” of the singer-songwriter’s 2014 album is the most-streamed album of the year one day after its release.

Oct. 29, 2023
Advertisement

Regardless of the reason for Styles’ haircut, fans seem united in their opposition to his new look and are hoping it grows out soon.

“me pretending not to care about harry styles’ hair so it grows back faster,” wrote @kriegystyles on X, formerly known as Twitter. They included a short video of the singer Adele scanning the venue at an event.

“You got that no hair, buzz cut, white t-shirt,” X user @tizthedamnszn_ quipped, taking inspiration from the original lyrics from Swift’s song: “You got that long hair, slicked back, white T-shirt.”

Another user, @hswift_, suggested Styles cut his hair in response to lyrics from the newly released “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” track “Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault].” Some fans suspect the ’80s-esque song criticizes Styles, much like other songs allegedly written about Swift’s exes, such as “All Too Well,” presumably about Jake Gyllenhaal, and “Dear John,” seemingly addressed to John Mayer.

Styles and Swift dated from March 2012 to January 2013. In addition to “Style,” most conspicuously linked to Styles with its title, Swift’s songs “Out of the Woods,” “All You Had to Do Was Stay” and “I Wish You Would” have been repeatedly linked to the “As It Was” singer.

Harry Styles in 2022 handout photo.

Music

Sexed up and sensitive, Harry Styles stakes his claim as the perfect boyfriend and pop star

On ‘Harry’s House,’ Styles is someone to confide in and drool over, as much a woke Gen Z thought leader as a vest-with-no-shirt heartthrob.

May 19, 2022

Entertainment & Arts
Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was an intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk and recently graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in journalism. Mendez got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement