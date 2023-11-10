Fans knock Harry Styles’ new cut, including Swifties who think his hair inspired her song

Fans are mourning the loss of Harry Styles’ infamous curly locks after he debuted his new buzz cut at a U2 concert.

Harry Styles has traded his infamous curly locks for a buzz cut that’s dizzying fans.

Styles debuted his new look at U2’s Las Vegas Sphere concert, which he attended with rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell. They have been linked since they were spotted holding hands in London in June.

In the footage released by TMZ, the couple bops along to the U2 set, with Styles’ arm around Russell.

On social media, fans are buzzing about Styles’ buzz cut in the video. And that includes Swifties, who are mourning the loss of the hair rumored to have inspired Taylor Swift’s 2014 single “Style,” just weeks after the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

Advertisement

Regardless of the reason for Styles’ haircut, fans seem united in their opposition to his new look and are hoping it grows out soon.

“me pretending not to care about harry styles’ hair so it grows back faster,” wrote @kriegystyles on X, formerly known as Twitter. They included a short video of the singer Adele scanning the venue at an event.

“You got that no hair, buzz cut, white t-shirt,” X user @tizthedamnszn_ quipped, taking inspiration from the original lyrics from Swift’s song: “You got that long hair, slicked back, white T-shirt.”

Another user, @hswift_, suggested Styles cut his hair in response to lyrics from the newly released “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” track “Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault].” Some fans suspect the ’80s-esque song criticizes Styles, much like other songs allegedly written about Swift’s exes, such as “All Too Well,” presumably about Jake Gyllenhaal, and “Dear John,” seemingly addressed to John Mayer.

Styles and Swift dated from March 2012 to January 2013. In addition to “Style,” most conspicuously linked to Styles with its title, Swift’s songs “Out of the Woods,” “All You Had to Do Was Stay” and “I Wish You Would” have been repeatedly linked to the “As It Was” singer.