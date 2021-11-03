Advertisement
Halyna Hutchins’ husband hires attorneys; wrongful death suit likely

A woman in a black jacket and tan knit cap folds her arms in front of a backdrop.
Halyna Hutchins at Sundance in 2019 in Park City, Utah.
(Fred Hayes / Getty Images for SAGindie)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
Halyna Hutchins’ husband has hired attorneys and will likely file a wrongful death suit, TMZ reports.

Matthew Hutchins, husband of the late “Rust” cinematographer, has enlisted the legal counsel of Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi, with Brian Panish acting as lead lawyer, an intermediary for the family said Wednesday. They added, “Respecting Mr. Hutchins’ request for privacy as the family grieves the loss of Halyna Hutchins, the firm will not be making any statements at this time.” The L.A.-based firm specializes in personal injury and wrongful death suits.

Matthew Hutchins is himself a lawyer, working in corporate law out of the L.A. office of Latham & Watkins. He also previously worked in entertainment law, according to Reuters. Hutchins plans to file the suit on behalf of himself and his 9-year-old son, Andros.

As the Santa Fe sheriff’s department and district attorney continue their investigation into the “Rust” production in New Mexico, no criminal charges have yet been filed.

Sonaiya Kelley

Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.

