Halyna Hutchins’ husband hires attorneys; wrongful death suit likely

Halyna Hutchins’ husband has hired attorneys and will likely file a wrongful death suit, TMZ reports.

Matthew Hutchins, husband of the late “Rust” cinematographer, has enlisted the legal counsel of Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi, with Brian Panish acting as lead lawyer, an intermediary for the family said Wednesday. They added, “Respecting Mr. Hutchins’ request for privacy as the family grieves the loss of Halyna Hutchins, the firm will not be making any statements at this time.” The L.A.-based firm specializes in personal injury and wrongful death suits.

Matthew Hutchins is himself a lawyer, working in corporate law out of the L.A. office of Latham & Watkins. He also previously worked in entertainment law, according to Reuters. Hutchins plans to file the suit on behalf of himself and his 9-year-old son, Andros.

As the Santa Fe sheriff’s department and district attorney continue their investigation into the “Rust” production in New Mexico, no criminal charges have yet been filed.