Advertisement
Share
Movies

Ukrainians featured in acclaimed films are evacuating amid Russian attacks

A boy floating in a river
A scene from the documentary “The Distant Barking of Dogs.”
(Final Cut for Real)
By Salma LoumData and Graphics Journalist 
Share

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine have forced the protagonists of two prominent Ukrainian documentaries to evacuate their homes.

Oscar-nominated “Flee” producer Monica Hellström and Sundance-winning director Simon Lereng Wilmont joined forces this week to help evacuate some of the participants portrayed in their recent documentaries, 2017’s Oscars-shortlisted “The Distant Barking of Dogs” and this year’s “A House Made of Splinters.”

Oleg Afanasyev and his grandmother, Alexandra Ryabichkina, who starred in “The Distant Barking of Dogs,” are being evacuated from their village of Hnutove, Donetsk. The acclaimed documentary depicted the harshness of living in a war zone and how citizens like Ryabichkina refuse to give up their homes.

SLOVYANSK, UKRAINE -- FEBRUARY 24, 2022: A woman walks away from a line for the ATM that is growing as people try to obtain cash as news of Russia invading Ukraine continues to dominate the headlines, in Slovyansk, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

Politics

Live updates and analysis: Biden announces new sanctions on ‘Putin’s war’

Russia pressed ahead with its assault on neighboring Ukraine on Thursday, with explosions resounding in cities across the country, airstrikes crippling its defenses and reports of troops crossing the border by land and sea.Map: Tracking the invasion of Ukraine | How to help: California organizations supporting Ukraine | What our foreign correspondents are seeing in Ukraine | Photos: Invasion of Ukraine begins

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Lereng Wilmont won best director for "A House Made of Splinters” at the Sundance Film Festival. After Lereng Wilmont had to evacuate his home following a bomb threat, the children’s shelter that was the focus of “A House Made of Splinters” is facing a similar crisis amid Russia’s attacks.

Hellström told The Times in an email that “A House Made of Splinters” assistant director Azad Safarov and coordinator Lena Rozvadovska in Ukraine, who are also the founders of the nonprofit Voices of Children, have been working this week to help evacuate the shelter’s children.

The character Amin in the animated documentary, "Flee" escaped from Afghanistan when the Mujahideen set siege on the nation's capital, Kabul, in the early 1990s.

Movies

Danish animated doc ‘Flee’ makes Oscars history with triple nominations

Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated documentary ‘Flee’ makes history with Oscar nominations in three categories.

“The situation is constantly changing,” Hellström told The Times. “We are of course keeping in touch with them but always have to be mindful how many specifics we can share given the precariousness of their safety.”

The producer worked closely with Voices of Children to produce “A House Made of Splinters,” which spotlights children who have been removed from their homes while awaiting court custody decisions, and the trauma they face living close to the frontlines.

Hellström’s latest Oscar nomination is for “Flee” a Danish animated documentary about a refugee who fled Afghanistan as a child in the ‘90s.

MoviesEntertainment & Arts
Salma Loum

Salma Loum is a data and graphics journalist for the Los Angeles Times. She moved from Cairo to Los Angeles at 21 after covering the Egyptian Revolution and Muslim Brotherhood unrest between 2011 and 2013. During that time, she was a freelance war-zone camera operator working with Sky News Arabia and BBC Arabia among other local Egyptian news stations. Loum graduated from Stanford University with a master’s degree in journalism and a focus on computational investigative projects involving women’s rights. She is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement