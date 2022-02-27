Tom Holland, box office hero: ‘Uncharted’ hangs on to No. 1 as Foo Fighters film flops

For the eighth time in the last two and a half months, a movie starring Tom Holland is No. 1 at the box office.

The Sony Pictures video game adaptation “Uncharted,” starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg, led domestic ticket sales in its second weekend of release with $23.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

“Uncharted” dropped a modest 46% from its $44-million debut. In two weeks, it has made $83.4 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

Advertisement

“Uncharted,” a long-in-development adventure film that cost $120 million to make, is packing theaters overseas too with its story of lost treasure. With a mid-March China release date still looming, “Uncharted” added $58.3 million overseas, bringing its worldwide gross to $226.4 million.

The film’s robust international sales include $46.7 million in two weeks in Russia, where studios have thus far elected to keep movies in release after the country invaded Ukraine. The Ukrainian Film Academy on Saturday called for a boycott of the Russian film industry following the invasion.

On the heels of the blockbuster business for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the success of “Uncharted” has confirmed the expanding star power of Holland, 25.

“No Way Home,” which led the box office for six weeks in December and January, is still one of the top draws in theaters. This weekend it landed in third place with $5.8 million, edging it closer to $800 million in domestic ticket sales.

Star power also has kept the Channing Tatum-led “Dog” at the No. 2 box office spot. The MGM release, which Tatum co-directed with Reid Carolin, declined just 32% with $10.1 million in its second weekend of release.

So far, the film — in which Tatum plays an Army Ranger paired with an Army dog on a road trip — has made $30.9 million with a $15-million budget.

With Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” coming Friday, few new wide releases opened in theaters — and the ones that did struggled to make an impression.

Foo Fighters’ horror-comedy “Studio 666,” released by Open Road and Briarcliff Entertainment, went the widest, opening in 2,306 theaters. The movie stars Dave Grohl and company playing themselves; the story centers on the band making its 10th record in a haunted house. The film debuted with $1.6 million.

The repeatedly delayed “Cyrano,” starring Peter Dinklage, launched in 797 theaters and totaled $1.4 million for MGM.

The musical, directed by Joe Wright, has been warmly received by critics. It could have received a major boost from Oscar nominations, but after Golden Globe nominations in major categories, the film landed only one Academy Award nod for costume design.

The new release that performed best over the weekend was five decades old. Paramount’s 50th anniversary remastered release of Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” debuted with $900,000 in 156 theaters.

Here are the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Uncharted,” $23.3 million

2. “Dog,” $10.1 million

3. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $5.8 million

4. “Death on the Nile,” $4.5 million

5. “Jackass Forever,” $3.2 million

6. “Sing 2,” $2.1 million

7. “Marry Me,” $1.9 million

8. “Studio 666,” $1.6 million

9. “Cyrano,” $1.4 million

10. “Scream,” $1.3 million