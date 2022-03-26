11 times the Oscars awarded the right performer for the wrong movie

The Oscars are not math, there is no correct calculation on how to get a specific outcome, but they can feel like algebra. If, for example, Glenn Close had won for “The Wife” in 2019 over Oliva Colman, would Colman’s performance in “The Lost Daughter” be a stronger contender this year?

Then you start doing the mental calculations of what makes for an actor’s best performance: Does it play to what the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences actually likes to recognize? Was it also the best of its given year?

This year, does it feel right that Will Smith is expected to win his first Oscar for “King Richard”? Perhaps. And how will “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” ultimately rank in the career of lead actress front-runner Jessica Chastain (previously a nominee for “The Help” and “Zero Dark Thirty”)? She calls it her “hardest” role.

While we await the results from this year’s academy vote, a team of L.A. Times Oscar watchers/obsessives selected a few wins that stand out as examples of the right person winning for the wrong movie. The Oscars are, as always, not an exact science.

