Why Daniel Kaluuya won’t be returning for ‘Black Panther 2’

Daniel Kaluuya will not reprise his role as W’Kabi in the forthcoming sequel to “Black Panther.”

On Wednesday, Rotten Tomatoes awards editor Jacqueline Coley broke the news via Twitter that Kaluuya will not appear in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” because of “schedule conflicts” related to another project: Jordan Peele’s “Nope.”

The Times confirmed Wednesday that the British actor was not able to participate in Ryan Coogler’s “Wakanda Forever” because he had already committed to starring in “Nope” before he was asked to come back for the second “Black Panther” installment.

In 2018’s “Black Panther,” Kaluuya portrayed W’Kabi, head of security for Wakanda’s Border Tribe and best friend of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.

Universal Pictures’ “Nope” opens in wide release July 22, while Disney and Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is slated to hit theaters Nov. 11.