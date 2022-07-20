Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Myers do battle in final ‘Halloween Ends’ trailer

“Halloween” is coming to an end, but not before one final showdown between Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Myers.

The official trailer for “Halloween Ends” has arrived, promising a horrifying climax to complete the “Halloween” trilogy. Over suspenseful strings, we see a barrage of jump scares and screams, culminating in a snippet of the do-or-die struggle between Myers and Curtis’ Laurie Strode.

The upcoming movie follows 2021’s “Halloween Kills” and 2018’s “Halloween,” all of which starred Curtis and were directed by David Gordon Green. Even though there have been 12 films since the franchise’s inception (“Halloween Ends” will be No. 13), the 2018 flick was considered a direct sequel to the 1978 original.

“Trick or treat?” Curtis tweeted a few minutes before the new trailer dropped Tuesday night, attempting to get fans excited. “Were you a good person today? Do you deserve some eye candy?”

Last year’s “Halloween Kills” smashed its opening weekend box office , soaring past its projected $35-$40 million and landing at $50.4 million, according to estimates from Comscore, a measurement firm. The movie was simultaneously released in theaters and NBCUniversal’s “Peacock” streaming service.

Speaking to The Times last year about “Halloween Kills,” Kyle Richards — who will reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace in the finale — talked about the challenges of returning to the big screen after a stint on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She’ll be stepping into the shoes of the same character she played in the original 1978 movie.

“Things have changed with hair and makeup now,” she said. “They’re, like, ‘Oh, we have to do this lewk.’ I’ll say, ‘It doesn’t look like me, so why do I have to wear it?’ They’re like, ‘You want to look current, don’t you?’ I’ve had the same hair since ‘Little House on the Prairie.’”

“Halloween Ends” is set to be released on Oct. 14.