Lindsay Lohan confirms ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel with Jamie Lee Curtis is happening

Before the movie further ages “like the Crypt Keeper,” Lindsay Lohan has a few words about the “Freaky Friday” sequel. Like, very few.

Lohan confirmed her involvement in the follow-up to the 2003 body-switching comedy on Monday during her interview on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.” That’s when host Andy Cohen asked her about the rumors of a sequel and Lohan asserted that “it is” happening.

The former child star co-starred with Jamie Lee Curtis in the family film, itself a reboot of the 1976 film adaptation of Mary Rodgers’ novel in which Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster starred. However, Lohan didn’t share a timeline or further details about the forthcoming project, telling Cohen, “I don’t want to say too much.

“And we’re both excited,” she said. “I’m gonna speak for Jamie.”

It’s unclear what stage the sequel is in at this point, but the Hollywood Reporter confirmed in May that Disney had a sequel in the pipeline with both Curtis and Lohan attached. The actors played mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess Coleman, who wake up on a Friday in each other’s bodies. Screenwriter Elyse Hollander is attached to pen the script for the sequel, THR said.

But no official synopsis has been released, nor has information about whether the sequel would go directly to streaming or be a theatrical release.

Representatives for Lohan did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment, and a representative for Curtis said that the Oscar winner was filming on location and would not be available to make a statement. A spokesperson for Disney declined to comment when reached by The Times.

Arriving a few years after her breakthrough role in 1998’s remake of “The Parent Trap,” “Freaky Friday” helped showcase Lohan’s acting chops ahead of 2004’s “Mean Girls.” The bright-burning star took on a few notable roles after that as she faced a series of legal issues, rehab and other career setbacks.

Lohan returned to the spotlight in 2019 in the MTV reality series “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach House” and shared in 2022 that she wed financier Bader Shammas. (The couple welcomed their first child in July.) That same year, she signed a two-picture deal with Netflix and starred in the streamer’s holiday film “Falling for Christmas.”

The actor also made a surprise appearance in the “Mean Girls” musical film earlier this year and is doing the press rounds for her Netflix rom-com “Irish Wish,” which also stars Ayesha Curry and Jane Seymour.

Lohan, 37, and Curtis, 65, both have expressed interest in returning for a “Freaky Friday” sequel. In October 2022, Curtis said she was “creatively wide open” to reprising her role and offered additional ideas for a potential follow-up.

“Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with [co-star] Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon,” the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Oscar winner quipped on “The View.”

“I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world,” she added.

Curtis spoke about the possibility of a sequel to the Disney film on the heels of Disney+ releasing a sequel to “Hocus Pocus” nearly 30 years later. Upon “Freaky Friday’s” 20th anniversary, she also told the New York Times last May that she got repeated inquiries about a potential sequel when she was promoting the 2022 installment of the “Halloween” franchise, “Halloween Ends.”

Lohan also told the New York Times that she and Curtis were ready to return to Tess and Anna’s freaky universe.

“Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore,” she said.