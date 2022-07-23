Advertisement
Share
Movies

Marvel Studios is back at Comic-Con. Live updates from their Hall H mega panel

Attendees at a fan event watch a Marvel Studios visual
(ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
By Jevon PhillipsMultiplatform Editor 
Share

Marvel Studios has a history of announcing big projects at San Diego Comic-Con during their panel events in Hall H — and bringing out unexpected stars.

With that level of anticipation, aided by a two-year hiatus, it’s no surprise that Hall H the line returned to its usual monstrous dimensions on saturday, stretching around the building, snaking through a tent and down the marina by the boats moored in back of the San Diego Convention Center. Those who braved it — along with an uptick in California’s COVID cases and new entrance requirements — may have wished they could Infinity-Gauntlet-snap away the crowds, but they may be rewarded with confirmation of casting rumors or the announcement of dream projects.

Stay here for our live updates from Marvel’s Hall H mega-panel, which is slated to begin at 5 p.m.

Comic-Con illustration

Entertainment & Arts

No badge? No problem. Our out-of-the-box guide to Comic-Con 2022

The Times’ Comic-Con experts know the festival of fandom isn’t limited to the convention center. Here are 10 ways to have a blast without a badge.

MoviesTelevisionHero Complex
Jevon Phillips

Jevon Phillips is a multiplatform editor and writer for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement