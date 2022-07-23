Marvel Studios is back at Comic-Con. Live updates from their Hall H mega panel

Marvel Studios has a history of announcing big projects at San Diego Comic-Con during their panel events in Hall H — and bringing out unexpected stars.

With that level of anticipation, aided by a two-year hiatus, it’s no surprise that Hall H the line returned to its usual monstrous dimensions on saturday, stretching around the building, snaking through a tent and down the marina by the boats moored in back of the San Diego Convention Center. Those who braved it — along with an uptick in California’s COVID cases and new entrance requirements — may have wished they could Infinity-Gauntlet-snap away the crowds, but they may be rewarded with confirmation of casting rumors or the announcement of dream projects.

Stay here for our live updates from Marvel’s Hall H mega-panel, which is slated to begin at 5 p.m.