Mira Sorvino opens up after the death of her father, ‘Goodfellas’ actor Paul Sorvino

Mira Sorvino, who followed in her father’s footsteps to become an actor, opened up on social media after Paul Sorvino died Monday at the age of 83.

She tweeted Monday afternoon that her heart had been “rent asunder” at the passing of the “Goodfellas” actor.

“My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed,” she tweeted. “My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

On Instagram, she posted a captionless, black square.

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

Movie fans also resurfaced footage of Mira accepting the Oscar for supporting actress for her role in “Mighty Aphrodite.” She used her acceptance speech to praise her father, who was moved to tears while sitting in the audience.

“When you give me this award, you honor my father Paul Sorvino, who has taught me everything I know about acting,” Mira said onstage as the camera showed her dad. “I love you very much, Dad.”

Sorvino’s wife, Dee Dee, also shared a brief tribute on her Instagram beneath a selfie of her and her husband.

“I am completely devastated,” she captioned. “The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken.”

Advertisement

Sorvino’s publicist said the accomplished actor died of natural causes at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., after suffering from various health issues.

Sorvino was a mainstay in films and television for more than 50 years, playing an Italian American communist in Warren Beatty’s “Reds,” Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon” and mob boss Eddie Valentine in “The Rocketeer.” But he said that while he may be best known for playing gangsters, his real passions were poetry, painting and opera.

Actor Paul Sorvino’s movie, “Money Talks,” opens Aug. 22 Big Night: For Italian, I like Marino restaurant on Melrose near Paramount almost as much as any other place.

“I draw and paint almost every day,” he told The Times in 1997. “I’m doing a study of the actress Carol Alt right now, who is a buddy. If Mira is in town, we love to go to museums together, especially if there are special shows at the L.A. County Museum or the Getty. There is a fabulous Rembrandt at the Getty that is burned into my memory. I’m also a professional opera singer. I enjoy listening to recordings and I sing every day.”

The amazing Paul Sorvino has passed. From Baker's Wife on Bway to Shakespeare in the Park to all the incredible film/tv roles - he was magnificent in all. Blessings to his friends and family.#rippaulsorvino — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 25, 2022

One of my earliest TV memories was not Sesame Street but a movie I prob should not have watched at my age - your father & LeVar Burton in Dummy. By the time I saw your father again (Oh God on network TV) I assumed his hearing "got better" because he had been so believable. 1/2 — The Elusive Robert Denby (@JoshLewMontague) July 25, 2022

I literally think of Paul Sorvino every time I slice garlic — Alex Suskind (@AlexJSuskind) July 25, 2022

The Associated Press contributed to this report.