Director is ‘not condoning anything’ but Ezra Miller will still appear in ‘Daliland’

Ezra Miller has survived the chopping block once again.

Director Mary Harron said the actor’s role in “Dalíland,” which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, was not diminished following their recent legal troubles that include two arrests in Hawaii and a protective order in North Dakota over the past few months and an investigation and a felony burglary charge in their home state of Vermont over the past few weeks.

Harron confirmed the status of Miller’s supporting part as a young Salvador Dalí in an interview with Vanity Fair published Wednesday.

“The film was completely finished and wrapped. It might have been different, especially if we were shooting, if there had been bad behavior during that,” Harron said. “But this all happened after the film was not only filmed, but edited and mixed and done. I also felt like everybody shot all those things in good faith. Nothing bad happened during our filming, and the film is the film.”

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery announced its Miller-led movie “The Flash” is still slated for a June 2023 release.

“We have seen ‘The Flash, ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam 2.’ We think they are terrific and we think we can make them even better,” Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

Harron went on to praise Miller’s acting in “Dalíland,” which centers around Ben Kingsley’s performance as the older Salvador Dalí.

“They turned in a completely realized performance. They were very professional and nice to everybody. There was no trouble or a sign of trouble on set,” the “American Psycho” director said. “So it was very upsetting and terrible to read what happened later. Reading this stuff was very sad — very sad for everybody involved.”

But she did not exonerate Miller of their actions, while also expressing concern for their well-being.

“I’m not condoning anything they’ve done wrong. I think it doesn’t matter how talented someone is, if they’ve done anything wrong, they have to face it. I also think that clearly this is not just a young star acting out. This is much more serious. This seems like something that needs a serious intervention, which I hope has happened.”

Miller publicly expressed regrets for their actions in a statement to Variety earlier this month.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” the “Justice League” actor said. “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller explained that they have “gone through a time of intense crisis” and begun ongoing treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

Last week, a source told the Hollywood Reporter the recent mea culpa from Miller came after the actor’s team got word that Warner Bros.’ head movie producers, who recently took over the company’s film division, were considering all options regarding next summer’s release of “The Flash.”