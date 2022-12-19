Advertisement
Movies

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soared thanks to moviegoers, so Tom Cruise had a midair message

Tom Cruise in a dark green flight uniform infant of an aircraft
Tom Cruise stars as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick.”
(Paramount Pictures via Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Tom Cruise shared holiday cheer with fans in the most Tom Cruise way possible: skydiving toward the sea.

On Sunday, Paramount Pictures released a video announcing that “Top Gun: Maverick” would be coming to Paramount+ this week. Helping the studio spread the message was “Top Gun” star Cruise, in goggles and skydiving gear.

The actor, filming new “Mission Impossible” movies in South Africa, began the clip with some words of gratitude for all the moviegoers who brought his latest film to box office heights.

“I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theater,” he said, “and thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’”

Then, after “Mission Impossible” director Christopher McQuarrie told Cruise, “We gotta get this shot,” the actor fell back into the sky and began free falling.

“Where was I? Oh yeah. Thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick'!” Cruise continued midair. “As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” was released in May. Since then the action flick, a sequel to the original 1986 film, has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, according to Deadline.

In “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise reprised his role as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, starring alongside Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer,Miles Teller and Glen Powell .

He concluded the video plunging toward the ground while wishing viewers a “very safe and happy holiday.” The “Top Gun” star — who prides himself on performing his own stunts — might have a different definition of “safe.”

“We’ll see you at the movies,” he said, before spinning rapidly closer to the ocean.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

