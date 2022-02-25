Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: Maggie Gyllenhaal on her directorial debut

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her directorial debut with the story of motherhood in “The Lost Daughter.”
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

In this crossover episode with “The Envelope” podcast, Maggie Gyllenhaal speaks about “The Lost Daughter,” her directorial debut.

Host: Mark Olsen

Advertisement

Guest: Maggie Gyllenhaal

More reading:

Review: ‘The Lost Daughter’ is quintessential Maggie Gyllenhaal, even though she’s never on screen

Olivia Colman and Maggie Gyllenhaal dig into that ‘Lost Daughter’ ending

Maggie Gyllenhaal is a natural-born director. Netflix gives her the spotlight

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts Company Town

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement