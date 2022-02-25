Podcast: Maggie Gyllenhaal on her directorial debut
Listen to this episode of The Times:
In this crossover episode with “The Envelope” podcast, Maggie Gyllenhaal speaks about “The Lost Daughter,” her directorial debut.
Host: Mark Olsen
Guest: Maggie Gyllenhaal
More reading:
Review: ‘The Lost Daughter’ is quintessential Maggie Gyllenhaal, even though she’s never on screen
Olivia Colman and Maggie Gyllenhaal dig into that ‘Lost Daughter’ ending
Maggie Gyllenhaal is a natural-born director. Netflix gives her the spotlight
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.