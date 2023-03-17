‘John Wick’ cohorts laud Lance Reddick for ‘unparalleled depth’ he brought to his role

Colleagues in the “John Wick” universe remembered Lance Reddick, who died Friday at age 60, as an actor with “unparalleled depth” in his role of concierge Charon.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly,” co-star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski said in a statement to The Times.

“The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma,” Lionsgate said in a separate statement.

“Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge,” the statement continued. “We’re stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world.”

Reddick spoke with The Times in 2019 about the first three “John Wick” movies.

“I had never seen a hit-man revenge script done like this before. We’ve seen that idea so many times, but the way Derek Kolstad wrote that script was incredibly creative, incredibly tight and such a character piece. Because it was under the radar for the studio at the time, they kind of left us alone,” the actor said.

“I just wanted to do it because it was a cool world and I feel like I got in at the right moment. I didn’t know it was going to turn into such a phenomenon.”

The film will be released in theaters March 24. Reddick reportedly skipped the New York premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4” this week.

Times staff writers Josh Rottenberg and Christie D’Zurilla contributed to this post.