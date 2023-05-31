Report: Live-action Miles Morales ‘Spider-Man’ and animated ‘Spider-Woman’ are coming

Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in the movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

The producers of “Spider-Man” films recently teased that live-action Miles Morales and animated “Spider-Woman” films are on the way at Sony, according to a report.

“You’ll see all of it,” producer Amy Pascal told Variety on Tuesday in Los Angeles’ Regency Village Theatre during the premiere of their sequel, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,”

“It’s all happening,” she continued.

Advertisement

Producer Avi Arad also said a standalone “Spider-Woman” animated film would be coming “sooner than you expect,” according to Variety.

“I cannot tell you yet, but it’s coming,” he said.

Representatives for Sony Pictures Entertainment did not respond to The Times’ request for comment on Wednesday.

Pascal and Arad — who produced the first Miles Morales film, “Into the Spider-Verse,” which won the Oscar for animated feature at the 2018 ceremony — made the revelations while also preparing a third film. “Beyond the Spider-Verse” is scheduled to release in March 2024.

The pair also revealed that a fourth live-action “Spider-Man” film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya is also on the way as soon as the writers’ strike ends, Variety reported.

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course we are,” Pascal said. “We’re in the process, but the writers’ strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

Chairperson and chief executive of Sony Tom Rothman joked with the trade publication about the “Spider-Man” news, and said, “If I told you, I’d have to kill you.”

Fans online celebrated the announcement of the “Spider-Man” spinoffs, with one fan declaring on Twitter, “Already seated,” and another adding, “I will be there no matter what.”

Some fans were already discussing the casting of the live-action Miles Morales film, speaking to the character’s Afro Puerto Rican descent.

“Since MILES MORALES is coming to live-action soon, Sony needs to discover new talent like what Marvel Studios did when they cast Iman Vellani as KAMALA KHAN/MS. MARVEL,” wrote @Elliott_Bull2, referring to the Pakistani American teen hero. “Cast a newcoming dark-skinned Afro-Puerto Rican actor!”

“I could never be Miles because I’m Black and Moroccan,” agreed actor Khleo Thomas, best known for his character Zero in the film adaptation of “Holes.” “The actor who brings Miles Morales to live action HAS TO BE Black and Puerto Rican.”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which opens in theaters this Friday, follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) discover more of the multiverse containing more Spider-people. Miles clashes with the team of Spider-people over how to handle a new threat.

The film, co-directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, also stars Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae and Daniel Kaluuya.

The film also features cult classic characters from the comics, such as Scarlet Spider who fans recognized in the movie’s posters for his iconic spider suit — the punkish blue hoodie with torn sleeves.