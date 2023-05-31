Advertisement
Movies

Report: Live-action Miles Morales ‘Spider-Man’ and animated ‘Spider-Woman’ are coming

Animated shot of Gwen Stacy in white super suit, hanging upside down as Miles Morales hangs nearby in black super suit.
Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in the movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
(Sony Pictures Animation)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
The producers of “Spider-Man” films recently teased that live-action Miles Morales and animated “Spider-Woman” films are on the way at Sony, according to a report.

“You’ll see all of it,” producer Amy Pascal told Variety on Tuesday in Los Angeles’ Regency Village Theatre during the premiere of their sequel, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,”

“It’s all happening,” she continued.

Producer Avi Arad also said a standalone “Spider-Woman” animated film would be coming “sooner than you expect,” according to Variety.

“I cannot tell you yet, but it’s coming,” he said.

Representatives for Sony Pictures Entertainment did not respond to The Times’ request for comment on Wednesday.

Pascal and Arad — who produced the first Miles Morales film, “Into the Spider-Verse,” which won the Oscar for animated feature at the 2018 ceremony — made the revelations while also preparing a third film. “Beyond the Spider-Verse” is scheduled to release in March 2024.

The pair also revealed that a fourth live-action “Spider-Man” film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya is also on the way as soon as the writers’ strike ends, Variety reported.

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course we are,” Pascal said. “We’re in the process, but the writers’ strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

Chairperson and chief executive of Sony Tom Rothman joked with the trade publication about the “Spider-Man” news, and said, “If I told you, I’d have to kill you.”

Fans online celebrated the announcement of the “Spider-Man” spinoffs, with one fan declaring on Twitter, “Already seated,” and another adding, “I will be there no matter what.”

Some fans were already discussing the casting of the live-action Miles Morales film, speaking to the character’s Afro Puerto Rican descent.

“Since MILES MORALES is coming to live-action soon, Sony needs to discover new talent like what Marvel Studios did when they cast Iman Vellani as KAMALA KHAN/MS. MARVEL,” wrote @Elliott_Bull2, referring to the Pakistani American teen hero. “Cast a newcoming dark-skinned Afro-Puerto Rican actor!”

“I could never be Miles because I’m Black and Moroccan,” agreed actor Khleo Thomas, best known for his character Zero in the film adaptation of “Holes.” “The actor who brings Miles Morales to live action HAS TO BE Black and Puerto Rican.”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which opens in theaters this Friday, follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) discover more of the multiverse containing more Spider-people. Miles clashes with the team of Spider-people over how to handle a new threat.

The film, co-directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, also stars Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae and Daniel Kaluuya.

The film also features cult classic characters from the comics, such as Scarlet Spider who fans recognized in the movie’s posters for his iconic spider suit — the punkish blue hoodie with torn sleeves.

MoviesEntertainment & Arts
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

