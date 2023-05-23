‘Across the Spider-Verse’ has arrived in ‘Fortnite.’ That’s a victory royale for fans

“Fortnite” will promote “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” ahead of its June premiere.

Our Spidey-Sense tells us that “Fortnite” just got a taste of the “Spider-Verse.”

On Tuesday, the popular video game revealed its lineup of new outfits and accessories inspired by “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” in its latest efforts to promote upcoming movies to gamers.

Before “Spider-Verse” hits theaters June 2, “Fortnite” players can purchase costumes — or “skins” — that allow them to play as Miles Morales in his black Spidey suit or as Spider-Man 2099 in his blue-and-red caped ensemble.

“Fortnite” players can also purchase backpacks — “back bling” — and “Spider-Verse” emotes to taunt their opponents. Think Spider-Ham throwing you his mallet while you’re scoping out enemy territory.

The game will also bring back Spider-Man’s web shooters, an in-game item first introduced in 2021 amid the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” film release, that allow players to swing around the map.

“Fortnite” laid out its newest additions in a video released Tuesday morning.

“Anyone wanna get me 1500 vbucks so i can buy the Miles Morales skin in fortnite??? that skin is CLEAN!,” Twitter user @Hanson_Says wrote.

“It’s already 11 pm and my 9 year old nephew keeps on coming into my room just to tell me that he can’t sleep because Miles Morales is already available in fortnite,” @KITmulti1990 tweeted. “And he can’t sleep because of excitement.”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) discover a multiverse containing different Spider-people. Miles clashes with the team of Spider-people over how to handle a new threat.

The film, co-directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson,also stars Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae and Daniel Kaluuya.

Previous movies that have received the “Fornite” promotional treatment include “Dune,” “Uncharted” and “Black Adam.” The game also has a history of collaborating with musicians including Travis Scott and Ariana Grande for item shop goodies and in-game musical events.

While “Fortnite” gained popularity for its battle royale mode (where individuals or groups of players fight to be the last one standing), the game has grown to include ranked games and creative modes where players can build worlds.

“Fornite” continues growing its roster of playable characters as tech platforms, including parent company Epic Games, explore ways to build the metaverse — a future version of the internet where users can move seamlessly through virtual worlds in 3-D.

Epic Games’ CEO Tim Sweeney explained in April that players of games such as “Fortnite,” “Roblox” and “Minecraft” are driving the current state of the metaverse.

“The revolution is happening right now. At the core of it is something that every gamer already understands,” he said at the Game Developers Conference.” It’s you and your friends getting together online and ... having a fun time and social entertainment experiences.”

Times staff writer Ryan Faughnder contributed to this report.