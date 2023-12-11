Three Latinos, ‘Spider-Verse’ nominated for 2024 Golden Globes

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards nominations were released today. Among those getting nods were three Latino actors and the animated film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Chilean actor Pedro Pascal was nominated for best male actor in a television series drama for his role as Joel in HBO’s “The Last Of Us.” Mexican American actress Selena Gomez was nominated for best female actor in a television comedy series for her role as Mabel Mora in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

Belizean-Guatemalan American actor Colman Domingo was nominated for best male actor in a motion picture drama for his role as the openly gay civil rights leader Bayard Rustin in Netflix’s “Rustin.”

The animated film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which centers on the Black Puerto Rican version of New York’s favorite web-slinger, Miles Morales, was nominated for three different motion picture categories including best animated motion picture, best original score, and cinematic and box office achievement for being one of the top-grossing U.S. films in 2023.

The nominations come during a year where the lack of Latino representation in films has sparked conversations surrounding diversity in Hollywood.

A recent report by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at USC revealed that Latino representation in film has not improved in 16 years. In reviewing 1,600 films from 2007 to 2022, the report found that only 4.4% of all leads and co-leads were Latino. Within that timeline, a total of eight leading roles were held by Afro Latino actors.

The Golden Globes have previously faced criticism for the lack of Black members in the award’s previous parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., as well as unethical financial practices , an L.A. Times investigation revealed in 2021.

The Golden Globe Awards were later acquired by billionaire Todd Boehly’s private equity firm and Penske Media, publisher of Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will air live on Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. on CBS.