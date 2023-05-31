‘The Flash’ isn’t out yet and its director already wants Ezra Miller for a sequel

“The Flash” director Andy Muschietti said he would like Ezra Miller to reprise the hero for a potential sequel.

It seems Ezra Miller has made a lasting impression on “The Flash” director Andy Muschietti, despite the mountain of controversy surrounding the embattled actor.

The Playlist teased an upcoming episode of its “The Discourse” podcast Tuesday, which will feature a conversation with Muschietti and his producing partner and sister, Barbara Muschietti. “The Flash” doesn’t hit theaters until mid-June, but Andy Muschietti said he’s already thinking of collaborating with Miller again.

“If [a sequel] happens, yes,” the director said about Miller returning to the title role, according to the Playlist. “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did.”

He continued: “The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. ... It feels like a character that was made for them.”

The long-gestating “Flash” movie will finally premiere on June 16. The film follows Barry Allen’s (Miller) desperate attempts to change the events of the past using his super speed, only to end up altering the future.

Miller first starred as the DC Comics speedster in 2016 for “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.” They also appeared as the Flash in “Suicide Squad” and “Justice League.”

Principal photography for “The Flash” wrapped in October 2021.

For the Playlist, producer Barbara Muschietti praised “brilliant” Miller for their commitment to the role and professionalism.

“Ezra gave everything for this role — physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme,” Barbara Muschietti added.

In recent years leading up to the film’s release, Miller has been at the center of several legal scandals and allegations.

In 2020, they were caught on camera grabbing a fan in Iceland by the throat. Two years later, Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii for separate incidents for which they were charged with disorderly conduct.

Last year, Miller also faced a protective order after they were accused of “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare” of an 18-year-old in North Dakota. The teenager disputed the allegations against Miller.

In January, Miller was placed on probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass in connection to a break-in at a south Vermont home last spring.

Amid a major overhaul of Warner Bros.’ film division last summer, Miller and their representatives reportedly met with bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy in August to discuss the fate of “The Flash.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Miller expressed their commitment to the action film and apologized for bringing negative buzz to the project.

Days before the reported meeting, the “Perks of Being a Wallflower” star said in a statement, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” they added. “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”