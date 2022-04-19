Ezra Miller arrested again, this time for alleged second-degree assault

“Fantastic Beasts” and “The Flash” star Ezra Miller was arrested again in Hawaii on Tuesday after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman’s head.

The actor was taken into custody at 1:30 a.m. for second-degree assault following an incident at a home in Pāhoa on the Big Island of Hawaii, according to a media release from the Hawaii Police Department.

Miller, who is nonbinary, was identified as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont and was arrested after being located during a traffic stop nearby.

Patrol officers responded to a report of an assault at 1:10 a.m. that occurred at a get-together at a private residence in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna, authorities said.

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut,” the release said.

The victim refused treatment for her injury.

“After conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office, at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning Miller was released pending further investigation. This is an active investigation,” the statement continued. Miller’s new mug shot was posted online Tuesday on the police department’s website.

Miller’s lawyer, Francis Alcain, did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

The “Justice League” star has had a number of run-ins with the law during their time in Hawaii. Miller is facing charges in a separate case involving a traffic violation in Hilo and another case that allegedly took place at a karaoke bar.

Police had been called to a dispute in downtown Hilo on March 19 where Miller was allegedly “uncooperative and refused to leave the area and continued to obstruct the sidewalk,” Hawaii Police Department Asst. Chief Kenneth Quiocho told the Associated Press. Miller was cited for obstructing a highway.

In the karaoke-bar incident on March 28, Miller allegedly “became agitated” when people at a Margarita Village bar began singing karaoke. Miller allegedly yelled obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a young woman who was singing. Miller later lunged at a man who was playing darts, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

Miller was briefly taken into custody and released on $500 bail.

Last week, a judge dismissed a temporary restraining order against the actor that was requested by a Hawaii couple at the couple’s request, scrubbing one of a handful of criminal proceedings that “The Flash” star has been involved in as of late.

In that case, Miller was accused of harassment and theft after allegedly barging into the couple’s bedroom and threatening them at a hostel in Hilo, the same Big Island town where the actor was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment in one of the March incidents.

Their attorney requested last week that a hearing be postponed to April 26 because Miller and prosecutors are in what Alcain described as “pre-negotiations” for an agreement on the two outstanding cases.

Hawaii News Now reported that Miller is scheduled to be in court Tuesday to enter a plea on the harassment and disorderly conduct charges.