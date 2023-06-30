The best movies of 2023 (so far). And where to find them

On the surface, Celine Song’s exquisite debut feature, “Past Lives,” might appear to have little in common with the thrillingly ambitious sequel to the Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” But what unites these two unabashed crowd-pleasers — one an achingly perceptive almost-romance, the other a wildly creative and mercurial piece of animation — is their sly philosophical depth. Both are suffused with a playful, poignant understanding of the roads not taken, of the alternate versions of ourselves and our stories that we set in motion with every decision. In both movies, by the end, you can’t wait to see what happens next. (“Past Lives” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” are both still playing in theaters.)

