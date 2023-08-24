‘Dune: Part Two’ release delayed to spring 2024, Warner Bros. confirms

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani in “Dune: Part Two.”

When it comes to “Dune” content, it looks like 2023 will be as dry as the deserts of Arrakis.

Warner Bros. confirmed Thursday that the highly anticipated sequel, “Dune: Part Two,” has been delayed to 2024. The sci-fi epic, directed by Denis Villeneuve, was previously set to hit theaters on Nov. 3.

“Dune: Part Two” reunites stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem and Stellan Skarsgård. Joining the cast are Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Léa Seydoux.

Thursday’s move is a blow to theater chains still recovering from the damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Dune: Part Two” is the latest significant release to flee the 2023 studio calendar because of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Warner Bros. is the latest studio to upend its schedule. Sony recently moved back the release date of its upcoming “Ghostbusters” sequel and other movies, and removed “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” from its 2024 slate. Luca Guadagnino‘s “Challengers,” from Amazon MGM Studios and starring Zendaya, was supposed to debut in Venice but now won’t hit theaters until April.

Disney is pushing back its entire Marvel slate and delaying each of the next three “Avatar” movies by a year.

Variety first reported the “Dune: Part Two” delay in July.

Warner Bros. also announced Thursday that films “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” and “Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” have been delayed to 2024.

Times senior editor Ryan Faughnder contributed to this report.