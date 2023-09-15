Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after 27-year marriage: ‘Our journey now is shifting’

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, say they are separating after 27 years of marriage to pursue their “individual growth.”

It’s the end of an era and perhaps the end of love in Hollywood as we know it: Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness are breaking up after 27 years of marriage.

The Oscar-nominated actor — known for his roles in “Les Misérables” and “The Greatest Showman” and as Wolverine and Logan in the Marvel movie universe, announced the split Friday in a joint statement, The Times has confirmed.

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the former couple’s statement said, noting that they had been “blessed” to share almost three decades together in “a wonderful, loving marriage.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The Australian stars co-signed the statement, which was first released to People, as “Deb and Hugh Jackman.” They added that it was “the sole statement either of us will make.”

A representative for Jackman did not immediately respond Friday to The Times’ request for further comment.

The erstwhile couple met in 1995 on the set of one of Jackman’s early projects, the Australian TV series “Correlli,” in which Furness played a prison psychologist. They wed a year later and have two children: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

Marking their 25th wedding anniversary in 2021, Jackman shared a series of candid photos from their nuptials, writing, “being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing.”

“From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together,” he wrote on Instagram. “In our 25 years — our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life — and, our family together. We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!”