Sophia Loren undergoes surgery for broken hip and leg after a fall at home in Switzerland

Sophia Loren wears a black dress while posing for photos at a red carpet event
Sophia Loren has undergone leg surgery after falling at her home in Switzerland.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Movie icon Sophia Loren had surgery after sustaining a leg fracture as a result of a fall she had at her home in Switzerland.

The Oscar winner’s agent, Andrea Giusti, confirmed that Loren fell in a bathroom Sunday and broke her hip and thigh bone. The surgery also occurred on Sunday.

Per Giusti, the procedure “went very well and now we only need to wait.”

There is currently no timetable for when the 89-year-old actor will be discharged from the hospital.

The Sophia Loren Restaurant, an eatery chain that bears the Hollywood legend’s name, posted on social media about the incident on Sunday.

The post noted she fell at her home in Geneva and that “she will now have to undergo a short period of convalescence followed by a rehabilitation process.” It also added that Loren will “be back with us very soon.”

Loren’s sons, Carlo and Edoardo Ponti, are by her side as she recovers at the hospital, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Born Sofia Scicolone in Rome in 1934, she grew up fatherless in the Pozzuoli slums during World War II. Loren broke into the movie industry in 1951, at the age of 16. She won the Academy Award for best actress for her role as Cesira in Vittorio De Sica’s 1960 war drama “Two Women.” Her Oscar win marked the first acting win for a non-English performance.

“You know, I was raised during the war, and the only thing we dreamed about was to make it through the next day,” Loren said while accepting an award from AFI in 2014. “I tried to use the miseries that everybody was going through during the war into something positive. I think maybe one day I would find something else.”

In 2020, Loren starred in “The Life Ahead,” which was directed by her son Edoardo, as a Holocaust survivor who cares for the children of prostitutes.

“In the beginning of my career, I had done so many films that were incredible. But I also did two children, of course — Carlo and Edoardo — and I said to myself, ‘What about my family?’ I did stop [making movies],” she told The Times in 2021. “Then when Edoardo came with this book, I said, ‘Now is the time to start’ — not start all over again, but time to do what you always thought you wanted to do: See your family, be with your family, and then also do the film of your life.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

