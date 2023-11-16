Sydney Sweeney is trolling Glen Powell for his steamy Men’s Health cover (and us too)

What “alleged affair”? Sydney Sweeney ribs her “Anyone but You” co-star Glen Powell about his ab-revealing Men’s Health cover.

Sydney Sweeney may just be trolling us and giggling behind her hand.

The “Euphoria” star is the latest to fall into Glen Powell’s thirst trap, taking to the actor’s comments section to weigh in on his steamy Men’s Health cover.

“just heating up everybody’s winter huh?” Sweeney wrote on the post, which her “Anyone But You” co-star published Wednesday on Instagram.

It’s not winter yet, but winter is certainly coming...

Even Powell was feeling cheeky when he posted the image, captioning his body-showcasing pictorial: “You know they have to spray tan EVERYWHERE before these things, right?”

He and Sweeney sparked relationship rumors earlier this year after photos of them while they were filming in Australia went viral. Those images coincided with reports that the “Top Gun: Maverick” star had separated from his longtime partner, Gigi Paris. Some speculated that the breakup was connected to the perceived spark between him and “The White Lotus” star; however, Sweeney has been engaged to Jonathan Davino since 2022, and there has been no evidence to suggest the two have split. Incidentally, the actors play former college rivals (he was her “hall pass”) in the upcoming Sony Pictures release, and they have to fake a romantic relationship to make their former flames jealous.

Powell referred to the real-life rumors about them as an “alleged affair” in his Men’s Health interview, chalking up the attention to the media glare that comes with his newfound stardom.

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” the 35-year-old said. “But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

For now, Sweeney’s swoon will just have to be filed away with all the other steamy commentary that took over Powell’s post — a sampling of which follows:

“Bro do u even workout?!?!” quipped Alexandra Shipp.

“Jacked,” actor Patrick Schwarzenegger commented.

“EASYYYYY,” mused actor Taylor Lautner.

“The Spray tan lives on 😌” wrote supermodel Candice Swanepoel.

“Geez ur stomach real bro 👑✨,” added actor Cory Hardrict.

“My new screensaver,” wrote actor Oliver Trevena.

“Yeah, yeah…we get it. You’re perfect in every way,” wrote “Queer Eye” star Tan France.

“Anyone but You” hits theaters Dec. 22.

Times staff writer Carlos De Loera contributed to this report.