Ryan Reynolds reclaims ‘Deadpool 3’ leaks with Steve Urkel, Mickey Mouse edits

Welcome to the MCU, Steve Urkel.

The beloved “Family Matters” nerd, Mickey Mouse and the alien icon from the “Predator” film franchise will all have a place in Marvel’s upcoming “Deadpool 3.” At least, that’s what star Ryan Reynolds wants fans to think as he fires back at outlets and websites for spoiling his new film.

The action star took matters into his own hands Thursday, sharing doctored photos from the “Deadpool 3” set to social media. In one photo, the “Predator” mascot huddles with Reynolds and co-star Hugh Jackman in costume as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively. In other wildly edited photos, Mickey Mouse applauds Deadpool as the comic-book mercenary raises a bag of money and another shows Jaleel White‘s Urkel striking a pose next to Wolverine.

Reynolds’ irreverent edits also feature nods to Jeffrey Katzenberg’s short-lived streaming service, Quibi, and staff members of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

“Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in,” the film’s star, co-writer and producer captioned his Facebook post.

Earlier this week, the 47-year-old actor and Aviation Gin founder urged his fans to help preserve “part of the magic of theatrical movies” by not sharing spoilers for “Deadpool 3.” Reynolds penned a statement to “Deadpool” devotees on Wednesday, noting that the franchise’s third chapter is filmed in “real, natural environments” with practical effects, instead of relying too much on indoor sets and digital work.

“Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone,” he added.

Multiple news outlets and websites shared photos from the “Deadpool 3” set online after production resumed on the film following a stoppage during the SAG-AFTRA strike. The photos reveal co-star Jackman’s return as Wolverine and key moments from the new film, which will hit theaters in the summer. Now that he released behind-the-scenes photos of his own, the savvy star sarcastically encouraged his fans to propagate his outlandish edits.

“PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, ‘Deadpool Leaks’ because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or ‘Deadpool spoilers’ or perhaps, ‘Deadpool Scoops,’” he wrote Thursday. “And if you decide to make your own, for god’s sake, don’t use hashtags like, #DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop.”

The new “Deadpool” film will see Reynolds reprise his role as the crimson antihero, a.k.a. Wade Wilson. He made his “Deadpool” debut in 2016 and returned to the role in 2018’s “Deadpool 2.”

“Deadpool 3” is directed by Shawn Levy and will premiere July 26, 2024.