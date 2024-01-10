Halle Berry mourns ‘sweet friend’ and late ‘X-Men’ co-star Adan Canto

Halle Berry remembered late actor Adan Canto and her “dear sweet friend” in an Instagram tribute.

Halle Berry is still reeling from the death of actor Adan Canto but she said her “X-Men: Days of Future Past” co-star will stay “forever in my heart.”

The Oscar winner, who played Storm in the comic-book-based film franchise, commemorated Canto on Tuesday on Instagram by sharing a photo of the late actor. She wrote in her caption: “I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings.”

Canto starred alongside Berry as Sunspot, a solar energy manipulating mutant, in the 2014 film. He died Monday from appendix cancer at 42, his family said in a statement to The Times.

Berry also shared the screen with Canto in the 2020 Netflix drama “Bruised.” The actor was also known for his work in the TV series “The Cleaning Lady,” “Narcos” and “Designated Survivor.”

In a tribute posted on Canto’s Instagram page Tuesday evening, the actor’s family remembered him as a “man who never once complained and inspired so many.”

Canto’s “Designated Survivor” co-star Kiefer Sutherland, who shared a black-and-white photo from the set of the ABC series, also paid his respects.

“He was such a wonderful spirit,” Sutherland wrote on Instagram. “As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed.”

In a joint statement Tuesday, Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment praised Canto for his “Cleaning Lady” performance, which the studios said “showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability.”

Canto’s peers, including “The Cleaning Lady” star Elodie Yung, Sean Lew, Shiva Negar and Maggie Q, also honored the actor on social media.

The actor, who was born in Coahuila, Mexico, is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and their two young children, Roman and Eve.

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.