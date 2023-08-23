Halle Berry will pay $8,000 a month in child support for joint custody of son with Olivier Martinez after 8-year divorce

Halle Berry has agreed to pay ex-husband Olivier Martinez $8,000 a month in child support as they share joint custody of their son, according to a document obtained by The Times. The decision comes eight years after the two filed for divorce.

The “Monster’s Ball” actor must also pay Martinez 4.3% of any income she receives above $2 million, according to the dissolution document, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week and was made public Tuesday.

First Berry and then Martinez filed for divorce in October 2015 after two years of marriage. In 2013, they had a child together, Maceo Robert Martinez, now 9. The actors agreed to joint custody of Maceo, which means they share decision making on things such as their son’s school enrollment, doctor appointments and counseling, according to the settlement.

The Oscar winner is required to pay for school tuition for Maceo, who is enrolled at Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles, a Westside Village private school that offers a French and international program. (High-profile alumni include Jodie Foster, Claire Danes and Molly Ringwald.)

The 9-year-old will also take part in individual and family counseling, court documents said. Berry and Nahla Ariela Aubry, the “X-Men” actor’s 15-year-old daughter from her previous relationship with Gabriel Aubry, are allowed to join the family therapy sessions. Berry’s current partner, Van Hunt, won’t be allowed to join the sessions if Maceo isn’t present.

The settlement also hashes out further details about their son’s care, such as school pick-up times and locations and who gets their son on holidays, weekends and school breaks. On spring break and at Thanksgiving, for example, Berry gets Maceo on even-numbered years, while Olivier has him on odd-numbered years.

When announcing their divorce in 2015, Berry and Martinez said in a joint statement to People that they came to the decision “with a heavy heart.”

“We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son,” the pair said at the time. “We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period.”

It’s the third divorce and fourth high-profile split for Berry, who was previously married to baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and musician Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005. She started dating French model Aubrey in 2005, but that relationship ended in 2010.

Berry, 57, met Martinez, also 57, while filming the adventure drama “Dark Tide” in mid-2010, shortly after breaking up with Aubry. She and Martinez went public as a couple in October of that year.

But Berry and Aubry fought over custody until they reached an “amicable” settlement in late 2012, shortly after he was arrested for allegedly brawling with Martinez that Thanksgiving.

Martinez and Berry wed in France in July 2013, just a few months after confirming the surprising news that they were expecting a baby. They welcomed Maceo the following October.

Times researcher Scott Wilson and staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.