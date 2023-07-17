Lindsay Lohan is a cool mom. She and Bader Shammas are ‘over the moon’ as baby arrives

Lindsay Lohan has given birth to a baby boy, Luai. He’s her first child with Bader Shammas.

Lindsay Lohan is not like a regular mom — she’s a cool mom. Like, for real.

The “Mean Girls” actor and her husband, Bader Shammas, are celebrating the birth of a baby boy, a representative for Lohan confirmed to The Times.

“Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love,” the representative said.

Luai, which is an Arabic word that means “shield” or “protector,” was born in Dubai, according to Page Six. The exact date of birth for the baby is unclear.

Lohan and Shammas have lived together in the United Arab Emirates since at least 2021, when the two announced their engagement. They got married last summer.

“The Parent Trap” star shared in June that she was excited to become a mom and was looking forward to the challenges that come with her new role.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” she told Allure. “It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Lohan also mentioned in the interview that her “Freaky Friday” co-star Jamie Lee Curtis had offered her some comforting parenting advice.

”[S]he was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,’” Lohan said.

Curtis took to Instagram on Monday to rejoice in her on-screen daughter’s announcement.

“MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother,” the Oscar winner wrote. “Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!”

Lohan announced she was pregnant in a March Instagram post showing a picture of a onesie with “Coming soon …” written on it.

“We are blessed and excited!” the former wild child captioned the photo.