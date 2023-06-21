Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears reunite on ‘Zoey 102’ set after public feud

Britney Spears, left, and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears recently reunited on the set of “Zoey 102” after the two had been mired in a public feud.

It’s feeling like 2006 again. The economy is woozy and the Spears sisters are hanging out on a “Zoey 101” set.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, “Hold Me Closer” singer Britney Spears shared that she recently reconnected with her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!!” the pop star wrote. “I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family !!!”

The younger Spears is currently filming “Zoey 102,” a TV-movie following up her Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101.” The trailer for the new film dropped Tuesday and showed Jamie Lynn, 32, as the titular star, with most of the original cast reuniting 15 years after viewers last saw them at the ever-scenic Pacific Coast Academy. The sequel begins streaming July 27 on Paramount+.

Jamie Lynn plugged the “Zoey 101” reunion in several Instagram posts since Tuesday, but did not mention her sororal reunion with Spears.

The celebrity sisters previously traded barbs publicly after Jamie Lynn opened up about their family drama while promoting her 2022 book, “Things I Should Have Said.” In interviews with ABC News, Jamie Lynn said that the “Gimme More” artist was “erratic, paranoid” and “spiraling” when their parents instated Britney’s controversial 2008 conservatorship.

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???” Britney said on Twitter last year, blasting Jamie Lynn’s allegations.

The sisters’ reunion comes nearly a month after Britney, 41, revealed that she had reconciled with her mother, Lynne Spears.

The “Oops! ... I Did It Again” singer confirmed reports that she and her mother met at her Los Angeles home and had a heart-to-heart discussion about the 14-year tension between them — tension that included allegations of abuse and planting the seed to set up the 13-year legal arrangement that long controlled the Grammy winner’s personal and professional life, as well as her finances.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time,” the “Stronger” singer wrote on Instagram. “[W]ith family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!!” Britney continued. “Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.