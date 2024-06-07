‘The Matrix’ alum Carrie-Anne Moss is enjoying her ‘quieter life’ away from L.A.

After nearly three decades in Los Angeles, Carrie-Anne Moss relocated her family to New Hampshire in 2020 — and it wasn’t because of California’s politics or taxes .

“We were just really craving a quieter life, less traffic, more nature — and I have to say, I like change,” Moss said in a Thursday interview with People . “I wanted to see the stars at night. I wanted to be surrounded by trees. I wanted to have winter, fall, spring and summer.”

The Canadian actor first moved to L.A. in 1992 while filming the CBS crime drama “Dark Justice.” Moss left the show after its second season, going on to several minor TV roles before her agent persuaded her to audition for “The Matrix.”

Advertisement

“I was so worn out, from auditioning,” Moss told GQ in 2021. “I was like, ‘Movie with Keanu Reeves? I’m never going to get it.’ ”

Despite her doubts, Moss’ performance as Trinity in the legendary sci-fi film earned her a nomination for the MTV Movie Award for breakthrough female performance. Following her launch to fame, the actor starred in Christopher Nolan’s “Memento” and several sequels to “The Matrix.”

But L.A. grew tiring for Moss, she told The Times in 2016.

“There is so much intensity, and so many of us are gunning it pedal to the metal all the time,” she said. “Am I going to be full of anxiety or am I going to enjoy the journey and being with my children? I don’t want them to remember their mom was always stressed out.”

Moss told People that moving to New Hampshire has enabled her to spend more time practicing meditation and Kundalini yoga — which has helped her parent her children, now 21, 18 and 15.

“You have a huge responsibility when you have children, you want them to have a great life, and you want the world to be a wonderful place for them,” she said, adding that she and her husband, Steven Roy, “are in love with what we’ve created together.”

Advertisement

Just because Moss has left L.A. behind, though, doesn’t mean her acting career is over.

Moss plays Jedi Master Indara in “The Acolyte,” a new “Star Wars” spinoff series on Disney+. The first two episodes were released on Tuesday for the show that takes place about 100 years before the events of the first “Star Wars” prequel film.

“The Acolyte” airs Tuesdays on Disney+.