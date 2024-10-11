‘Bad Boys’ actor Theresa Randle detained by LAPD after suspected felony assault incident

“Bad Boys” actor Theresa Randle, seen in 2003, will not be facing charges for an Oct. 5 incident that led to her detainment this week.

Theresa Randle, the actor who long played the devoted wife of Martin Lawrence‘s Marcus Burnett in three “Bad Boys” films, was taken into custody in Los Angeles earlier this week on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, but was not charged.

Randle, 59, was detained Monday over an incident that happened Saturday, Officer Charles Miller, a public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department, said Friday.

Miller said there was an argument Saturday between Randle and another person in the 500 block of 7th Street. Randle allegedly struck the victim, Miller said, and returned to the downtown L.A. residence two days later. That’s when the alleged victim called officers to report the earlier incident, and officers detained Randle on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Details about the victim and the weapon were not immediately available.

Randle was detained at 4:30 p.m. Monday and booked later that day, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s jail records.

She was released Wednesday after the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office declined to pursue the case. As such, the detention does not actually qualify as an arrest since she was released without a formal charge, per the California Penal Code.

A representative for Randle and spokespeople for the D.A.’s office did not immediately respond Friday to The Times’ requests for further comment.