Jonathan Majors’ attorney claims woman recanted assault allegations after arrest

Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. The actor maintains his innocence.

An attorney for Jonathan Majors has claimed that the woman who accused him of assault has recanted her allegations in writing after the actor was arrested this weekend.

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday that her team has obtained “two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.” The rising movie star was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.

According to police, Majors was taken into custody after officers responded to a 911 call from a New York City apartment building on Saturday morning. The NYPD said in a statement that Majors was involved in a “domestic dispute” with a 30-year-old woman who told police she was assaulted.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck. She was in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

Chaudhry maintains that her client “is completely innocent and provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.” In a statement released shortly after the arrest, Chaudhry claimed that the woman “was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to the hospital” and that Majors “did not assault her whatsoever.”

Majors’ team said they are “quickly gathering and presenting evidence” — including video footage from “the vehicle where this episode took place” and testimony from witnesses — to the district attorney and expect the charges to be dropped soon.

On Saturday night, a judge granted a limited order of protection and ordered that Majors be released on his own recognizance, according to the New York Times.

In the wake of Majors’ arrest, the United States military pulled a pair of advertisements for the Army featuring the action hero. A representative for the U.S. Armed Forces told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday in a statement that the Army is “deeply concerned about the allegations.”

“While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” the statement read.

Majors — who appears in two of the biggest films currently in theaters, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Creed III” — is scheduled to appear in court May 8, according to the New York Times.

Los Angeles Times staff writer Teresa Watanabe contributed to this report.