Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are expecting baby No. 2

Jennifer Lawrence is expanding her family: The Oscar winner is reportedly expecting her second child.

A representative for the “Hunger Games” alum confirmed her pregnancy to Vogue on Sunday. The fashion magazine, which shared the news in an Instagram post, noted that the actor stepped out to dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday with her baby bump “just visible.”

Representatives for Lawrence did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Lawrence, 34, and her husband of five years, Cooke Maroney, are already parents to 2-year-old son Cy. She and Maroney, an art gallerist, wed in October 2019 in Newport, R.I., and have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye.

The film star took a break from acting after working almost continuously since launching on the film scene in “Winter’s Bone” (2010), winning an Oscar for “Silver Linings Playbook,” becoming a global superstar in “The Hunger Games” franchise and starring in several Academy Award darlings — then falling out of favor because of her goofy behavior. She returned to acting and producing with the 2022 film “Causeway” and released the the bawdy comedy “No Hard Feelings” last year.

This week, she will debut the documentary “Zurawski v Texas” — a portrait of women who sued the Lone Star State after it passed strict antiabortion laws — that she executive produced with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. While pregnant in 2021, Lawrence famously joined comedian Amy Schumer to support abortion rights during Women’s March demonstrations..

In an interview with reality star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner last November, Lawrence opened up about trying to keep her family out of the spotlight. She said she didn’t use that much security until she welcomed her first child in 2022.

“[B]ut, once I had one, with my intrusive thoughts and anxiety, I wanted us to have security around all the time,” Lawrence said in Interview. The “Don’t Look Up” star said she initially struggled with having her security team but has since figured it out.

“[B]efore I hired them, in my mind I was like, I want them to be invisible. I don’t want my kid to see you or know you. And then once they start working for you, it’s like, ‘Well, wait. This is a person in our life. He’s helping us.’ That’s not really a good lesson to ignore the person that’s helping us. It’s probably better to say, ‘Say good morning to Sean. Hi. How are you?’ We’ve incorporated them more in our lives, which surprised me. That wasn’t how I planned it.”