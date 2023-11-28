Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence prefer makeup hacks to a scalpel, thank you very much

Jennifer Lawrence interviewing Kylie Jenner is the stan conversation you didn’t know you needed. And there’s plenty of gab about ultra-girly and mom-friendly content, from makeup to morning routines to what they tell their kids about their jobs.

The Oscar winner — a “Kardashians” superfan and pal to momager Kris Jenner, whom she referred to as “our mother” — geeked out while interviewing the “Kardashians” star for Interview magazine. She also managed to get the 26-year-old beauty mogul (her “angel baby” and “little mogul” — to dish on plastic surgery, her famous family and more. Lawrence, 33, an unfiltered and perennial over-sharer herself, also made nearly as many revelations about her life as her subject.

One such revelation includes the stars’ mutual decision to avoid going under the knife, explaining how they each prefer makeup tricks. They also shut down rumors about having plastic surgery despite what the collective internet has asserted for years.

Lawrence asked Jenner specifically about her plump lips — a topic that has dogged the reality star since her adolescence but also catalyzed her powerhouse brand, Kylie Cosmetics, which was built on the industry-disrupting launch of her Kylie Lip Kits in 2015. “The Hunger Games” alum credited Jenner with bringing “contouring lips into the mainstream” and learned that Jenner taught herself the shading technique.

“I just wanted that illusion that I had fuller lips. But no one taught me. When I started doing that, I wasn’t really working with makeup artists and stuff,” Jenner said.

The “Silver Linings Playbook” star added that she thinks “it’s incredible what makeup can do” and referred to the makeup artist she works with, Hung Vanngo, as “a plastic surgeon.”

“[E]verybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery,” said Lawrence. “I’m like, ‘I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.’”

Jenner also denied rumors that she has had plastic surgery on her face, aside from getting lip fillers at a young age. (In 2015, Jenner admitted to using temporary lip fillers; earlier this year, she copped to having her breasts done in 2019.)

“I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on,” the Khy founder told Lawrence. “I’m like, ‘How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?’ I’m like, ‘What are we talking about?’”

Lawrence commiserated, also revealing her struggle with those ubiquitous before-and-after photos in magazines and online.

“I have the same thing. I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging,’” she said. “Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.’”

The scrutiny of their appearances also got the young moms to talk about the harsh spotlight on their families and security. Jenner shared “horror stories” about paparazzi, including 50-year-old men calling her names when she was 16, jumping out of bushes or shooting their cameras up her skirt.

Lawrence shared that she didn’t have much security around her until she welcomed her first child last year: “[B]ut, once I had one, with my intrusive thoughts and anxiety, I wanted us to have security around all the time.”

The “Don’t Look Up” star said she initially struggled with incorporating her security team into her family life, but has since figured it out.

“[B]efore I hired them, in my mind I was like, I want them to be invisible. I don’t want my kid to see you or know you. And then once they start working for you, it’s like, ‘Well, wait. This is a person in our life. He’s helping us.’ That’s not really a good lesson to ignore the person that’s helping us. It’s probably better to say, ‘Say good morning to Sean. Hi. How are you?’ We’ve incorporated them more in our lives, which surprised me. That wasn’t how I planned it.”