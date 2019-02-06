Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to art dealer Cooke Maroney

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence is getting married.
The actress is engaged to art dealer Cooke Maroney, her rep confirmed to The Times on Wednesday, declining to add any further statement.
“The Hunger Games” star, 28, and Maroney, 34, a director at New York’s acclaimed Gladstone 64 gallery, have been linked since the summer after reportedly meeting through Lawrence’s pal Laura Simpson.
According to Page Six, which was first to report the engagement Tuesday night, the “X-Men” star was recently spotted wearing a “massive ring” while out for dinner with Maroney at Raoul’s in New York.
The couple has traveled to Paris and Rome together and been spotted out and about in the Big Apple in recent weeks, People said. After the release of her 2018 spy thriller, “Red Sparrow,” Lawrence said she would take some time off between acting projects to focus on political activism.
The candid entertainer has generally shied away from publicly discussing her relationships, but that hasn’t stopped them from becoming tabloid fodder, particularly since her exes have been celebrities, too. The “Dark Phoenix” actress has previously been linked to her “X-Men” costar Nicholas Hoult, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and her “Mother!” director Darren Aronofsky.
In February 2018 she told “WTF With Marc Maron” that she remains friends with all her exes because of her forthright nature and doesn't think that “you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt.”