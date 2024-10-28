Advertisement
Timothée Chalamet crashes his own look-alike contest. No, the ‘Dune’ star didn’t win

Timothée Chalamet posing in a dark blazer and black shirt in front of a gold and purple backdrop
Timothée Chalamet was a surprise guest at his own look-alike contest this past weekend in New York, where one fan won $50 and others left in handcuffs.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
It seems Timothée Chalamet wasn’t the only beautiful boy strolling around New York City over the weekend.

The Oscar-nominated “Call Me by Your Name” and “Dune” star made a surprise appearance Sunday at Washington Square Park, where hundreds of fans and look-alikes gathered to crown the one, the only “best Tim.” The public event, which went viral in recent weeks for its cryptic fliers, drew contestants with bold brows and dark, curly hair, doppelgangers in “Wonka” and “Dune” costumes — and Chalamet himself, who did not enter the competition.

The 28-year-old “Lady Bird” star, flanked by personal security, posed with fans and look-alikes after local police officers broke up the gathering, citing an “unpermitted costume contest.” Officials fined organizers $500 for the event.

Police detained four people over an “unscheduled demonstration,” according to multiple outlets.

“It started off as a silly joke and now it’s turned pandemonium,” said Paige Nguyen, a producer for YouTuber Anthony Po, who organized the event. Po went viral earlier this year for staging an event where he scarfed down an entire jar of cheese balls in Manhattan’s Union Square Park.

After police intervention, the crowd moved to a nearby playground, where attendees chose which doppelganger most resembled the real Chalamet, who did not follow the event to its second location. Ultimately the “best Tim” title, trophy and super-sized check worth $50 went to 21-year-old Staten Island resident Miles Mitchell, who channeled Chalamet’s “Wonka” look for his getup — ascot and top hat included.

“Craziest day of my life! I love NYC,” Mitchell wrote on Instagram. “@Tchalamet hey twin.”

While Sunday’s event determined the Lisan al Gaib of Timothée Chalamet wannabes, only the real Timmy Tim stars next in the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” out Christmas Day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

