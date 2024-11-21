Angelina Jolie scored as an evil fairy in ‘Maleficent,’ her top box-office hit

Angelina Jolie, an Oscar winner with a long track record appearing before the camera and working behind the scenes on movies, is back in the awards season conversation for her performance as Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain’s Netflix biopic about the Greek opera singer. Although “Maria” will get a limited theatrical release on Nov. 27 before streaming, its box-office take is unlikely to approach that of Jolie’s biggest live-action hits, which include a pair of “Maleficent” films and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

Disney’s first live-action Maleficent film, starring Jolie as the evil fairy who curses Sleeping Beauty, earned $759.9 million worldwide in its 2014 release, while “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” grossed $491.7 million globally five years later. “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” released in 2005 at the height of the Brangelina tabloid frenzy, is close behind with $487.3 million worldwide.

Other notable hits include “Eternals,” a 2021 superhero movie that grossed $402.1 million globally. Jolie also did vocal work for the popular Kung Fu Panda animation franchise and scored her first and so far only Oscar for “Girl, Interrupted,” a 1999 drama starring Winona Ryder that grossed $48.4 million.