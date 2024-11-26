Angelina Jolie could reach another Oscar high note

Angelina Jolie’s performance as legendary opera singer Maria Callas in director Pablo Larraín’s biopic “Maria” seems likely to return her to serious acting awards contention.

1

Jolie won a supporting Oscar in 2000 for her performance as a charismatic sociopath in “Girl, Interrupted,” capping an extraordinary awards run from …

1998-2000

... that included three Golden Globes (TNT’s “George Wallace,” HBO’s “Gia” and “Girl, Interrupted”), two Screen Actors Guild Awards (“Gia,” “Girl, Interrupted”) and two Emmy nominations (“George Wallace,” “Gia”). Although …

2

... Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence had similar hot streaks upon first gaining fame, neither incorporated prestige TV along with film.

15

years before Jolie received her second Oscar nomination, as lead in Clint Eastwood’s period crime drama “Changeling.”

2013

Jolie received the academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her work with refugees. At 38, she was the youngest recipient by far.

3 for 3?

Recent history favors a Jolie lead actress Oscar nomination for “Maria,” since Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart received nominations for playing Jacqueline Kennedy and Princess Diana, respectively, in “Jackie” and “Spencer,” Larraín’s first two installments in his 20th-century-women trilogy.

18

Neither Portman nor Stewart won, but they also did not play singers. Jolie might have a better shot, since 10 women and eight men, or about ...

9%

... of total winners in the lead acting categories, were honored for roles as musical performers. And …

14

... of those winning performances were for playing real people, like Callas.

6

degrees of separation exist between Jolie and Callas: Jolie-co-starred in the movie “Foxfire” with and dated (1) Jenny Shimizu, reported lover of (2) Madonna, reported lover of (3) John F. Kennedy Jr., son of (4) Jacqueline Kennedy, wife of (5) Aristotle Onassis, longtime lover of Callas (6).

