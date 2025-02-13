Review: ‘Paddington in Peru’ isn’t hard to bear, but it shows the franchise coasting

As delicious as a marmalade sandwich can be, too many of them can be too much, especially when they aren’t made by someone who knows how to spread the jam just right. When it comes to marmalade sandwiches — and now, “Paddington” movies — a maxim that my grandfather used to apply to martinis comes to mind: One is not enough and three is too many.

Two is indeed the sweet spot for this trilogy of movies based on the beloved books by Michael Bond about a Peruvian British bear in a blue overcoat and red hat. “Paddington 2” (2017) was the high point of the series, hailed by many as a masterpiece, and the third film, “Paddington in Peru,” was always going to be a bit of a letdown. Director Paul King has been replaced by Dougal Wilson, making his feature film debut (though King has a screen story credit), and original co-star Sally Hawkins has been replaced by Emily Mortimer as Mary, the matriarch of Paddington’s English family, the Browns.

“Paddington in Peru” remains a charming, heartfelt and beautifully designed film, and the trilogy is still a gold standard for children’s entertainment, foregrounding themes of family and fun. This time around, Paddington Bear reconnects with his roots in Peru in an Amazonian adventure that could easily be titled “Paddington: The Wrath of God” or “Raiders of the Lost Marmalade Jar,” with its nods to influential films featuring Indiana Jones or epic river quests directed by Werner Herzog.

One of the hallmarks of the trilogy has been the casting of a massively famous actor as the villain (Nicole Kidman in “Paddington,” Hugh Grant in “Paddington 2”) and Antonio Banderas takes on this role in “Peru,” with an assist from Olivia Colman. Paddington (voiced as always by Ben Whishaw) is summoned to his homeland by an urgent letter from the Reverend Mother (Colman) at the Home for Retired Bears where his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton) resides. Concerned with Aunt Lucy’s well-being, Paddington rushes to Peru with the Browns in tow, his family seeing the trip as an opportunity for some quality time.

Discovering Aunt Lucy has disappeared from her home, Paddington and the Browns employ riverboat captain Hunter Cabot (Banderas) and his daughter, Gina (Carla Tous), to take them to the deepest part of the Amazon in hot pursuit. Unaware of Hunter’s ulterior motives (he’s in the thrall of an ancestral obsession with gold), the Browns set off downriver and soon find themselves in a whole lot of hot water.

“Paddington in Peru” does everything it’s supposed to do according to the formula. Whimsical production design by Andy Kelly makes for a distinctive throwback look, Whishaw delivers the same gentle Paddington persona and an army of British character actors round out the cast. Banderas leans into comedy, playing not only his character but all of Cabot’s ancestors who torment his subconscious (a priest, a pilot, a prospector and a conquistador). There’s even a musical number — with nuns.

But there’s just something about “Paddington in Peru” that doesn’t quite connect; it’s missing a certain campy verve, the mischievous twinkle in its eye that Grant brought to his portrayal of bad actor Phoenix Buchanan in the second film. Colman finds that tone, but there’s not nearly enough of her in the film.

“Paddington in Peru” is still incredibly touching in its story of acceptance from both one’s found family and birth family. It’s still silly and amusing, with a childlike innocence and purity of heart that appeals to both kids and adults. It still pays homage to film history in a way that will delight cinephiles. But having attained the heights of “Paddington 2,” this third installment can only float downward ever so slightly.

