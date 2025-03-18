Jaime King’s ex Kyle Newman wins physical custody of sons as she’s ordered to rehab

Director Kyle Newman was awarded physical custody of his two sons with actor Jaime King after a years-long custody battle.

Jaime King and ex-husband Kyle Newman’s custody battle over their children has ended.

A Los Angeles judge earlier this month awarded “Barely Lethal” and “Fanboys” director Newman sole primary custody over the two sons he shares with actor-model King, according to legal documents reviewed by The Times. The custody order says the ex-spouses will have joint legal custody over 11-year-old James and 9-year-old Leo, but that Newman, 49, has “tie-breaking authority.”

The custody order, filed March 11 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, lays out the schedule and terms of King’s visitation. The “White Chicks” and “Hart of Dixie” star, 45, is subject to supervised visitation — until the court rules otherwise — because she has not yet completed several requirements including a six-month drug and alcohol program that includes weekly testing, aftercare and a 12-step program, according to the filing. King also has yet to complete a 26-week parenting program, individual counseling to “address case issues” and joint counseling with her children when the children’s “therapist deems it appropriate.”

Neither representatives for King nor Newman immediately responded to The Times’ request for comment on Tuesday.

The court order came down nearly five years after King filed her petition to divorce Newman in May 2020. At the time, King cited “irreconcilable differences” for ending their marriage after 12 years and sought joint legal and physical custody over her children with Newman. They married in Los Angeles in November 2007 and welcomed James and Leo (whose godmother is pop star Taylor Swift) in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

King and Newman settled their divorce in September 2023, but not without contention. Amid their divorce and custody battle, King and Newman traded blows via legal documents. As part of her divorce petition, King had accused her husband of verbal and emotional abuse. In his filings, Newman denied those claims and raised damning concerns about King’s alleged drug and alcohol use and her struggles with addiction. He reportedly dubbed King a “chronic drug addict and alcoholic who refuses to acknowledge that she has a problem.” He also said friends informed him that King allegedly used drugs while pregnant with their second child and detailed an alleged incident of King driving under the influence, according to People.

The terms of their settlement were not disclosed, but a legal representative for Newman told PageSix in September 2023, “I am hopeful that this will be a clean beginning for them.”

The attorney added: “They both understand they will be in each other’s lives forever, and that their children deserve nothing but the best from both of them.”

Neither King nor Newman, who married 31-year-old singer Cyn in 2023, addressed the order on social media. The latter on Monday shared pictures from a belated birthday dinner and celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with photos of his children.

“On this St. Patrick’s Day, I’m the luckiest!,” Newman captioned an Instagram story shared Monday.

Times researcher Cary Schneider contributed to this report.